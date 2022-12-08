Peggy Sue (Weekley) Gray, 64, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The daughter of the late Harvey and Dorothy (Reed) Weekley, she was born January 7, 1958 in Iowa City, Iowa. She married Charles Eugene Craig Jr. who preceded her in death on October 21, 2022. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Will Weekley.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO