ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbina, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Peggy Sue (Weekley) Gray, 64, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Peggy Sue (Weekley) Gray, 64, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The daughter of the late Harvey and Dorothy (Reed) Weekley, she was born January 7, 1958 in Iowa City, Iowa. She married Charles Eugene Craig Jr. who preceded her in death on October 21, 2022. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Will Weekley.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon

MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Adair County Public Library hosts Holiday Craft Fair

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri library looked to help spread some Christmas cheer by hosting a craft fair. The Adair County Public Library hosted a Children's Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday in Kirksville. The free event brought in well over 100 kids to come together to enjoy arts...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

660 Charitable Motorcycle Organization hosts 2nd annual chili cook-off

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 660 Motorcycle Charitable Organization hosted its second annual Toys-for-Tots Chili Cook-off on Saturday. Toys-for-Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Organization members say that with...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy