'Very Sad': Leah Remini Reacts To Kirstie Alley's Death, Sends Prayers To Her Children After Years-Long Scientology Feud

MEGA; Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Leah Remini shared her condolences after learning of Kirstie Alley 's death at 71, sending love to the TV star's family members following their years-long feud over Scientology, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"The news of Kirstie Alley's passing is very sad," Remini said in a statement on Tuesday, December 6, one day after the Cheers alum's kids announced that she had passed.

MEGA

Alley leaves behind a 30-year-old son, William "True," and a 28-year-old daughter, Lillie, both of whom she shared with ex-husband Parker Stevenson .

"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom," the King of Queens actress told Rolling Stone . "I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization," added Remini.

Alley's children shared the news of her death with the world in a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram and Twitter. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," it began.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they continued, thanking the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida for their care. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspiring to live life to the fullest just as she did," the siblings gushed.

Her rep later revealed that Alley was diagnosed with colon cancer not long before her passing.

News Licensing- / MEGA

Alley, who was a devoted Scientologist up until her death, and Remini had their differences over the years after the latter left the controversial church in 2013.

In a December interview with Howard Stern that same year, Alley claimed that "disconnection" is not really practiced within the church while calling out Remini.

"First of all, I just want to everyone to know I have hundreds of friends and people that I know that have come into Scientology and left Scientology," she said. "It is not true that you cannot [leave] … You're not shunned, you're not chased. All that stuff's bulls---."

Remini doubled down in a November 2015 interview, stating that Alley and other high-profile Scientologists "couldn't talk" to her if they crossed paths because she had been "shunned" due to leaving and speaking out in multiple documentaries as well as in her book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology .

MEGA

The Kevin Can Wait alum put their differences aside while mourning Alley's passing, addressing her cause of death while speaking to Rolling Stone.

"While it has been reported that Kirstie sought conventional cancer treatment, which gave her a fighting chance, the majority of Scientologists do not seek treatment until it's too late," Remini said. "Scientologists are convinced they can cure themselves of diseases like cancer."