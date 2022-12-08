ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green City, MO

Peggy Sue (Weekley) Gray, 64, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The daughter of the late Harvey and Dorothy (Reed) Weekley, she was born January 7, 1958 in Iowa City, Iowa. She married Charles Eugene Craig Jr. who preceded her in death on October 21, 2022. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Will Weekley.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Northern Missouri house fire claims lives of grandmother, grandson

SALISBURY, Mo. — A grandmother and her grandson are dead as the result of an early morning house fire in northern Missouri. The tragedy was reported just after 1:30 a.m. at a home at 207 West Third Street in Salisbury. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety identifies the victims...
SALISBURY, MO
Reindeer Romp returns for its 39th year in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 39th Reindeer Romp returned to Kirksville on Saturday morning. A.T. Still University's Class of 2025 hosted a marathon that included a four-mile run and a 1.5-mile walk for participants of all ages. The students in charge wanted to use the event to get people out...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon

MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
MACON COUNTY, MO
Local organization hosts support group for parents of children who committed suicide

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The death of a child is a wound that never heals. Especially when you lose a child to suicide, it can oftentimes make the parent feel isolated and alone. "People feel they are often judged for reaching out," said Andrew's Hope Director Rachel Jones. "This includes parents who have lost their child to suicide. This is such a great loss to navigate on your own. People need to know that how they feel is normal and valid."
BLOOMFIELD, IA
660 Charitable Motorcycle Organization hosts 2nd annual chili cook-off

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 660 Motorcycle Charitable Organization hosted its second annual Toys-for-Tots Chili Cook-off on Saturday. Toys-for-Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Organization members say that with...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

