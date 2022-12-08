Read full article on original website
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Top 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Will Hollywood embrace the Golden Globes? Is America even interested in who the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nominates anymore? We likely won’t know until the Globes return to NBC on Tuesday, January 10th, but the HFPA were up bright and early this morning to reveal their 2023 nominees. And, assuming they care, it was a very big day for “The Banshees of Inisherin” which earned eight nominations on the film side while “Abbott Elementary” took five in the television categories.
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song
The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
“How Do You Put This Beautiful Story Into This One Tune?”: Finneas, Diane Warren, Joe Jonas and THR’s Songwriter Roundtable
Minutes before The Hollywood Reporter‘s Songwriters Roundtable was scheduled to begin in late November, we were informed that hitmaker Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote original song “Not Alone” with fellow Roundtable participant Joe Jonas for the film Devotion (as well as Top Gun: Maverick‘s “I Ain’t Worried” by his band One Republic), was too sick to make the virtual conversation. And Jonas, the boy bander turned actor-songwriter, would be joining late as he was stuck on a flight. So went the chaotic kickoff of a Roundtable comprising musicians who wrote original song Oscar contenders. But the thoughtful answers of the artists...
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap
After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
John Leguizamo says he once lost a role to a white actor because the director told him the movie couldn't 'have 2 Latin people' in it
"There was this unspoken Latin quota, if you had too many Latin people in your movie that was a bad thing," Leguizamo told Insider.
Make It Stop: The Internet Doesn’t Want A Jennifer Lopez Tribute To Whitney Houston
We’ll keep you posted on any new developments around this hearsay
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
Angela Bassett Recalls How A 12-Year-Old Keke Palmer Actually Got Her The Role As Her Mother In Akeelah And The Bee
Angela Bassett recalled how a 12-year-old Keke Palmer actually helped land her a starring role in Akeelah and the Bee.
'Twin Peaks,' 'Blue Velvet' composer Angelo Badalamenti dies
Composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85 of natural causes. The frequent David Lynch composer wrote the them for "Twin Peaks" and other Lynch movies.
Keke Palmer does Angela Bassett impression directly in front of her
It's one thing to do an impersonation of an actor, but another to do it with them in your presence. Clips of Keke Palmer imitating Angela Bassett in The Jacksons: An American Dream caught the attention of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star — and Keke was asked to perform right in front of Bassett herself.
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Brendan Fraser Reveals ‘No One's Ever’ Said His Name Correctly His Entire Career
“Ok. F**k it,” “The Whale” star said, exasperated, after attempting to teach Adam Sandler how to pronounce it.
‘The Grapes Of Wrath’: Ramin Bahrani To Write & Direct A New TV Series Adaptation Of John Steinbeck’s Classic Novel
This past summer, it was revealed that Florence Pugh was set to lead the cast of a new series adaptation of “East of Eden,” written by Zoe Kazan. But that’s not the only John Steinbeck novel getting a new TV adaptation, as it appears “The Grapes of Wrath” is on the horizon, as well.
Ticketmaster in hot water again — this time over Bad Bunny snafu
Ticketmaster continues to mess with the wrong fanbases. Fresh off the ticket-selling company’s Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” disaster, hundreds of Bad Bunny fans were denied entry into his Mexico City concert on Dec. 9, after an “unprecedented number” of concertgoers were sold “fake” tickets, the Washington Post reported. “This caused an unusual overcrowding and the intermittent operation of our system, which generated confusion and complicated entrance to the stadium, with the unfortunate consequence that some legitimate tickets were denied entry,” Ticketmaster explained on Twitter. But according to Mexican authorities, they were real — and sold through Ticketmaster. That was enough for 1,600 angry fans...
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
