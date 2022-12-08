Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Biddeford Named Next Great Food City, Here’s 20 Experiences to Back It Up
Move over Portland, cause there's a new nationwide star of Maine culinary excellence. It's Biddeford's time to shine. That's according to Food and Wine Magazine, one of the nation's most respected culinary periodicals. Earlier this year, the magazine named Biddeford one of the 11 next great food cities in the...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Visiting Instagram-Worthy Lighthouse Lit Up for the Holidays Should Top Maine Bucket List
Nothing quite stands out the way a lighthouse does. The iconic structures sit idly by, almost stoic-like, through changing seasons and the fickle weather. Maine is no stranger to these historic protectors of seafarers. In fact, the state has 65 of them still standing. While Portland Head Light gets the...
An Incredible Cafe in Westbrook, Maine, Welcomes You With a Library as Soon as You Walk Through the Door
I have always loved posting up at a coffee shop, sipping on a little cappuccino, and getting work done. There are a plethora of cafes scattered around Portland perfect for a day spent like that but it can be hard to score a seat in the small, crowded shops. Most...
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
mainebiz.biz
#BeerFriday: Sea Dog Brewery now open in Scarborough
Maine family-run Sea Dog Brewing Co. is now open in the former Famous Dave's restaurant space at Cabela's plaza, right off I-95 in Scarborough. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, bringing a late-night dining option to an area that has now has few.
mainebiz.biz
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list
BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
WCVB
Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
mainepublic.org
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
nerej.com
Boston Realty Advisors arranges $7.54m loan for Maine portfolio
Eliot, ME Boston Realty Advisors arranged acquisition financing of $7.54 million for two manufacturing housing parks in Southern Maine. The two properties, part of a single Southern Maine portfolio, are about five miles apart and include Marshwood Estates, at 801-811 Dow Hwy. in Eliot, and Johnson’s Manufactured Housing Park, at 2-4 and 5 Dana Ave. in Kittery.
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
NECN
These New England Restaurants Are Among the Most Beloved Nationwide: OpenTable
Three of the country's 100 most beloved restaurants in 2022 are right here in New England, according to a new ranking put out by OpenTable. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from across the U.S. to come up with their annual list. Two of the New England joints...
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday
PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
WMTW
Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1