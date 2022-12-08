ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

#BeerFriday: Sea Dog Brewery now open in Scarborough

Maine family-run Sea Dog Brewing Co. is now open in the former Famous Dave's restaurant space at Cabela's plaza, right off I-95 in Scarborough. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, bringing a late-night dining option to an area that has now has few.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.9 HOM

You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine

Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
CASCO, ME
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list

BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
nerej.com

Boston Realty Advisors arranges $7.54m loan for Maine portfolio

Eliot, ME Boston Realty Advisors arranged acquisition financing of $7.54 million for two manufacturing housing parks in Southern Maine. The two properties, part of a single Southern Maine portfolio, are about five miles apart and include Marshwood Estates, at 801-811 Dow Hwy. in Eliot, and Johnson’s Manufactured Housing Park, at 2-4 and 5 Dana Ave. in Kittery.
ELIOT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

