Sidney Daily News
Food for all
Mary Phlipot, of Russia, takes her turn on Santa’s lap during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building. Temperance Lodge 73 volunteer Nathan Phillips, left, receives a scoop of green beans from Jerri Swooten, both of Sidney, during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building.
The gift of history
PANDORA — The Bridenbaugh school opened its doors Saturday for a Christmas-themed tour of several historic sites in Putnam County, from the restored one-room school to Riley Creek United Methodist Church and Red Fox Cabin. The former Riley township District School No. 3 closed in 1927. Seventy years later,...
David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come
Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
Local addresses on DeWine’s blighted buildings demolition list
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced this week that 2,277 blighted and vac
Ackley returns to Daily Advocate
GREENVILLE — After a couple year hiatus, editorial cartoonist Paul Ackley is returning to the pages of the Daily Advocate. Beginning with Friday’s edition, readers will once again be able to get Ackley’s take on local issues and the leaders in the community. His cartoons will run every Friday.
Best of the Region winners honored
LIMA – There were almost 265,000 votes representing 10,000 people who voted in the Best of The Region Community Choice Awards. The program experienced a number of changes. An obvious change in the number of categories. Categories went from 50 to 178 in twelve varied, broad areas such as dining, pets, services and shopping. The voting consisted of three rounds instead of one round and done.
Will Ohio soon be known as the Sugar Cookie State? Editorial Board Roundtable
Senate Bill 278, which passed the House 75-3 earlier this month and goes back to the Senate for concurrence in House changes, appears from its title to have started out life as a bill to designate an Ohio Burn Awareness Week. It still does that (the first week of February).
Return to Bethlehem
One of two camels that took part in the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s annual Return to Bethlehem Live Drive Through Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event featured live animals and actors. Tyler Ratcliffe, left to right, Tricia Zell and Taylor Ratcliffe portray a scene of Mary...
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Leaving the podium
Phil Chilcote conducts the Sidney Civic Band Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11. It was the last Sidney Civic Band concert that Chilcote will be conducting. Chilcote has conducted the band for 15 years. Phil Chilcote, right, accepts a crystal memento from Sidney Civic Band President Ken Monnier, of Maplewood,...
LaMarr named Trooper of the Year at Wapak OSP post
WAPAKONETA — Ohio State Highway Patrol officer Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta post. The selection of LaMarr, 41, is in recognition of his outstanding service during 2022 at the post, according to his supervisors. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
What Christmas looks like
Nolan Boeckman, 3, of Maria Stein, looks at the Grinch tree at the Fort Loramie Historical Society’s Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 10. Nolan is the son of Nick and Jenna Boeckman. Visitors eat snacks and chat as they attend the Fort Loramie Historical Society’s Christmas open house...
Board receives report of campaining at polls
SIDNEY —The Shelby County Board of Elections received a report of potential campaigning at the fairgrounds polling location during the Nov. 8 general election from a polling election official (PEO). The report was received by Director Pamela Kerrigan, verbally, on the day following the election. According to the PEO, an individual was seen potentially campaigning withing the 100-foot limitation placed around the polling locations. Upon receiving this report, Kerrigan contacted the Secretary of State’s office to ask how the board should proceed. The suggestion of the Secretary of State’s office was to bring the report to the county prosecutor’s office. The board agrees with the suggestion of the Secretary of State and voted to send the report to the county prosecutor to further look into the issue.
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, Mercy Health could split at years end, affecting 12,000 patients
Cigna and Cincinnati-based Mercy Health could split, leaving thousands of patients without in-network access to their provider, if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 1, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Dec. 9. The newspaper reported 12,000 patients would be affected by the contract break at Mercy Health's...
Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio
Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall. The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.
Ohio Rep. Jennifer Gross Asks Pastor to Banish 'Witchcraft' at Statehouse
The pastor also rallied House members against the "rulers of darkness."
Toledo mayor discusses failed Issue 21, 2023 budget with public Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Growing the Toledo police force, demolishing blighted buildings and fixing sidewalks are among the items on the city of Toledo's proposed budget for 2023, mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday. Kapszukiewicz presented the proposal the day prior to city council. He shared it with the public at...
Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo
CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
