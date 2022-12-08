SIDNEY —The Shelby County Board of Elections received a report of potential campaigning at the fairgrounds polling location during the Nov. 8 general election from a polling election official (PEO). The report was received by Director Pamela Kerrigan, verbally, on the day following the election. According to the PEO, an individual was seen potentially campaigning withing the 100-foot limitation placed around the polling locations. Upon receiving this report, Kerrigan contacted the Secretary of State’s office to ask how the board should proceed. The suggestion of the Secretary of State’s office was to bring the report to the county prosecutor’s office. The board agrees with the suggestion of the Secretary of State and voted to send the report to the county prosecutor to further look into the issue.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO