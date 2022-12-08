ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Sidney Daily News

Food for all

Mary Phlipot, of Russia, takes her turn on Santa’s lap during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building. Temperance Lodge 73 volunteer Nathan Phillips, left, receives a scoop of green beans from Jerri Swooten, both of Sidney, during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building.
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

The gift of history

PANDORA — The Bridenbaugh school opened its doors Saturday for a Christmas-themed tour of several historic sites in Putnam County, from the restored one-room school to Riley Creek United Methodist Church and Red Fox Cabin. The former Riley township District School No. 3 closed in 1927. Seventy years later,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come

Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima

LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Ackley returns to Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — After a couple year hiatus, editorial cartoonist Paul Ackley is returning to the pages of the Daily Advocate. Beginning with Friday’s edition, readers will once again be able to get Ackley’s take on local issues and the leaders in the community. His cartoons will run every Friday.
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Best of the Region winners honored

LIMA – There were almost 265,000 votes representing 10,000 people who voted in the Best of The Region Community Choice Awards. The program experienced a number of changes. An obvious change in the number of categories. Categories went from 50 to 178 in twelve varied, broad areas such as dining, pets, services and shopping. The voting consisted of three rounds instead of one round and done.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Return to Bethlehem

One of two camels that took part in the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s annual Return to Bethlehem Live Drive Through Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event featured live animals and actors. Tyler Ratcliffe, left to right, Tricia Zell and Taylor Ratcliffe portray a scene of Mary...
SIDNEY, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sidney Daily News

Leaving the podium

Phil Chilcote conducts the Sidney Civic Band Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11. It was the last Sidney Civic Band concert that Chilcote will be conducting. Chilcote has conducted the band for 15 years. Phil Chilcote, right, accepts a crystal memento from Sidney Civic Band President Ken Monnier, of Maplewood,...
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

LaMarr named Trooper of the Year at Wapak OSP post

WAPAKONETA — Ohio State Highway Patrol officer Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta post. The selection of LaMarr, 41, is in recognition of his outstanding service during 2022 at the post, according to his supervisors. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

What Christmas looks like

Nolan Boeckman, 3, of Maria Stein, looks at the Grinch tree at the Fort Loramie Historical Society’s Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 10. Nolan is the son of Nick and Jenna Boeckman. Visitors eat snacks and chat as they attend the Fort Loramie Historical Society’s Christmas open house...
MARIA STEIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Board receives report of campaining at polls

SIDNEY —The Shelby County Board of Elections received a report of potential campaigning at the fairgrounds polling location during the Nov. 8 general election from a polling election official (PEO). The report was received by Director Pamela Kerrigan, verbally, on the day following the election. According to the PEO, an individual was seen potentially campaigning withing the 100-foot limitation placed around the polling locations. Upon receiving this report, Kerrigan contacted the Secretary of State’s office to ask how the board should proceed. The suggestion of the Secretary of State’s office was to bring the report to the county prosecutor’s office. The board agrees with the suggestion of the Secretary of State and voted to send the report to the county prosecutor to further look into the issue.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
beckerspayer.com

Cigna, Mercy Health could split at years end, affecting 12,000 patients

Cigna and Cincinnati-based Mercy Health could split, leaving thousands of patients without in-network access to their provider, if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 1, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Dec. 9. The newspaper reported 12,000 patients would be affected by the contract break at Mercy Health's...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Lima News

Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo

CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
CAIRO, OH

