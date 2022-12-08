Bucs LB Lavonte David named finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been one of the NFL’s best defenders since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2012, and one of the best players in franchise history.

He’s also been lauded for how he respects the game and his opponents, and he’s once again getting recognition in that department.

David has been named one of the NFL’s eight finalists for this year’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award goes to the NFL player who “best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

The winner, which is voted by NFL players, will be announced at this year’s NFL Honors event during Super Bowl week.