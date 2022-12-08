ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Davis
4d ago

arrest the adult in the home, take their gun rights away if that was their gun if not theirs, then keep the kid in jail until they say where it came from , and arrest them

wbiw.com

Edgewood Junior High School student found in possession of handgun Thursday morning

ELLETTSVILLE – A student reported to school officials that another student was in possession of a handgun at Edgewood Junior High School Thursday morning. Ellettsville Police Department School Resource Officer Alec Leggio and Edgewood Junior High School Administrators spoke to the 14-year-old male and found that he did have a .380 caliber handgun in his possession.
WTHR

Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
WRBI Radio

One dead, two injured in head-on crash on State Road 3 near Westport

–One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a three-vehicle head-on collision on State Road 3 north of Westport Friday evening. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies say the driver of a northbound vehicle tried to pass a semi and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The northbound vehicle then...
WTWO/WAWV

Student detained after threat to North Clay Middle School

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A middle school student is in police custody after reportedly making threats to a Clay County school. According to a statement from Clay Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Fritz, the organization was made aware of a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School Wednesday. Fritz said law enforcement was contacted immediately […]
WISH-TV

IMPD: Accidental shooting sends woman to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a handgun went off while someone was clearing it, according to police. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of North Illinois Street just after 1 a.m. That’s an apartment building between 32nd and 33rd Streets, a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
