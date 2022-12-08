ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wjol.com

Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Still On The Rise

The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 continues to rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 74 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus. That is up from 63 counties the previous week. COVID and other respiratory viruses are continuing to go up across Illinois following the Thanksgiving holiday.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

What’s Happening in Central Illinois - December 11

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening around Central Illinois on December 11, 2022. The annual family holiday tradition is here! “The Nutcracker” features 100 of Peoria Ballet’s dancers, professional guest artists, and live music from Heartland Festival Orchestra. When: 2pm. Where:...
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Does Illinois Require Front License Plates on Vehicles?

Nearly two-dozen states only require motorists to display one license plate on their vehicles, but what does the law say in Illinois?. According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, motorists are required to display both the front and rear license plates on their vehicles. Currently, it costs $151...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

New Area Code Will Be Coming In July 2023

A new area code will be coming to our area of the state next summer. The 730 area code will overlay in the existing 618 coverage area beginning in July. George Light with the Illinois Commerce Commission explains what this means for phone customers. Light says when you dial the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett

FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law

(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
ILLINOIS STATE

