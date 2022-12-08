Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Best dressed? Heisman finalists react to suits of their counterparts at New York ceremony
The Heisman Trophy finalists traditionally place a large emphasis on their outfits for the occasion. Before the 2022 ceremony, the 4 finalists (Max Duggan, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams, and Stetson Bennett), were asked who they thought was the best dressed, other than themselves of course. With Ohio sports betting coming...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Heisman Trophy: Full ballot results revealed
The 2022 Heisman Trophy was handed out Saturday night. This year, the prestigious honor went to USC QB Caleb Williams for his part in leading a turnaround with the Trojans. When the full ballot results were released, Williams beat out TCU QB Max Duggan with Duggan finishing in second. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth, respectively.
Look: Desmond Howard Shocked By Heisman Trophy Voting Results
Every year, it seems like there is always at least one player who people think got "snubbed" by Heisman Trophy voters. In the case of ESPN's Desmond Howard, he doesn't understand how two college football stars failed to crack the top four of the Heisman vote, which is the requirement to be invited to New York City for the annual ceremony.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska QB commit in class of 2023 flips pledge to Virginia Tech
Nebraska officially lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the move comes from William Watson III, a QB prospect out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally committed to the Huskers, Watson flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech Sunday after an official visit over the weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Heisman Trophy winner announced
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony went down Saturday with a quartet of finalists honored in New York. This year, voters landed on an all-QB final field. Those four finalists featured Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The list...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska hoops waiting to make decision on Sam Griesel for Purdue game following recent illness
Fred Hoiberg updated what Nebraska’s plans are for dealing with Sam Griesel per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Griesel was not able to play against Indiana on Dec. 7. Griesel played a huge role in the recent upset win over in-state rival Creighton. Griesel finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. In Griesel’s absence, the Huskers lost 81-65 to the Hoosiers.
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment
Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood delivers fart noise response to question about key player's leadership after loss to Penn State
Brad Underwood was not thrilled after Illinois’ loss to Penn State, and he did not try to hide it. During his postgame press conference, Underwood hammered his team for a lack of discipline, effort and leadership. He was even directly asked about one player’s leadership with Underwood responding in an unfavorable fashion.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’
Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray playing status revealed ahead of B1G showdown against Wisconsin
Iowa faces off against Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. in Iowa City. Both teams are on the cusp of being ranked and have had strong starts to the season, with Iowa sitting at a comfortable 7-2 on the year. A big reason why is junior forward Kris Murray, who played the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jestin Jacobs, former Iowa LB, reveals Pac-12 transfer destination
Jestin Jacobs entered the 2022 season as a key piece of Iowa’s linebacker group. Unfortunately, his season was derailed by injury early on. Now, Jacobs is leaving Iowa City via the transfer portal for 2023. On Sunday afternoon, Jacobs announced he would be heading to Oregon for next season.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
saturdaytradition.com
College basketball rankings: Purdue climbs to top spot on latest AP Poll
The college basketball rankings are getting updated with a new AP Top 25 released Monday as we embark on another week of college basketball. At the top, Purdue climbs into the No. 1 spot with a 10-0 record. The rest of the top five was rounded out by Virginia, UConn,...
saturdaytradition.com
Week 6 B1G basketball power rankings: Undefeated Purdue stays at the top
With the early portion of the Big Ten in the books, everyone gets a little bit of a breather for a few days. The biggest surprises: Illinois has started the conference season with an 0-2 record. And Purdue is still undefeated through the first 10 games of the season. But there’s a lot more basketball to be played.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Furtney, Wisconsin OL, confirms plans for 2023 season
Michael Furtnery entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 5, but has now changed his mind after speaking with Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell. Furtney announced the news from his Twitter account on Monday. Furtney played in all 12 games for Wisconsin during the regular season. Whatever Fickell said...
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Naming the way-too-early Big Ten top 5 Heisman candidates in 2023
Now that the 2022 Heisman Trophy is out of the way, it’s time to start thinking about the next one. Too soon? Too bad. We’re doing it anyway. It’s pretty difficult to predict the future in college football, and doubly so in the transfer portal universe. At this time a year ago, Caleb Williams was not yet a USC Trojan.
2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Schedule, TV channel, finalists, all-time winners
The end of the college football season makes it officially award season, and there's none more prestigious that the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he wasn't included in the list of finalists this year, meaning we won't have a shot at ...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin OL reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal
One piece of the Wisconsin offensive line is reversing course and electing to stay in Madison. Per Jesse Temple with The Athletic, veteran lineman Michael Furtney is electing to withdraw from the portal and remain with the Badgers after about a week in the system. Furtney is experienced with 43...
