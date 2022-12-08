ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

First HPAI case confirmed in Indiana since Sept. 1

A commercial turkey flock has tested presumptive-positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in Daviess County, Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says until now, the last confirmed positive case in the state was Sept. 1, when a small non-commercial flock in Elkhart County tested positive for HPAI. Samples...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Naig concerned about year-round HPAI threat

Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to impact poultry producers across the Midwest despite cooler conditions. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the state has seen a rise in cases this fall. “It’s not surprising given that we’ve seen that activity continue in states to our north,” he said. “It is...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Completing the Census

Missouri Soybeans is encouraging its members to complete the 2023 census of agriculture. Outreach and Education Director Bailey Asbury says the data generated is important because of it is available only in that document. Through the once every five years census farmers can show the value and importance of U.S. agriculture and influence decisions that shake the future of the industry.
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

More turkey farms with avian influenza in South Dakota

Commercial turkey farms continue to get hit by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in South Dakota. State veterinarian Beth Thompson says the virus is being introduced to commercial flocks independently. “We’re finding minimal farm-to-farm spread. Research out of Minnesota shows the possibility of dust when farms are being worked. There’s always...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa DOT locations closed for Christmas and New Year’s

All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov. If...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Additional HPAI cases confirmed in Iowa

Two new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the virus was found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. Six commercial turkey sites in the state have had positive cases this month. State...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin Farmers Union sets policy priorities

Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden tells Brownfield state officials will be focusing on four key policy initiatives. “Concentration in the agricultural industry, preserving small and mid-sized farms, family farms shaping climate change policy, and family farmers shaping water quality policy.”. Von Ruden says delegates used a ranked-choice...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy