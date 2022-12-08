ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Spun

Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment

Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Heisman Trophy: Full ballot results revealed

The 2022 Heisman Trophy was handed out Saturday night. This year, the prestigious honor went to USC QB Caleb Williams for his part in leading a turnaround with the Trojans. When the full ballot results were released, Williams beat out TCU QB Max Duggan with Duggan finishing in second. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska QB commit in class of 2023 flips pledge to Virginia Tech

Nebraska officially lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the move comes from William Watson III, a QB prospect out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally committed to the Huskers, Watson flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech Sunday after an official visit over the weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Heisman Trophy winner announced

The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony went down Saturday with a quartet of finalists honored in New York. This year, voters landed on an all-QB final field. Those four finalists featured Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The list...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska hoops waiting to make decision on Sam Griesel for Purdue game following recent illness

Fred Hoiberg updated what Nebraska’s plans are for dealing with Sam Griesel per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Griesel was not able to play against Indiana on Dec. 7. Griesel played a huge role in the recent upset win over in-state rival Creighton. Griesel finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. In Griesel’s absence, the Huskers lost 81-65 to the Hoosiers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings

Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment

Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday

On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer

Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’

Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow

There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
DENVER, CO

