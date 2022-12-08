Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Local gala raises money for The Place Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church holds a special event. The Salvation Army Worship Center held the Starting Anew Gala event to benefit The Place Jackson. The Place’s mission is to educate and empower women who are without adequate resources and support. The event took place on Saturday at...
WBBJ
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
WBBJ
Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Savannah (TN)
Savannah is a city located on the east side of the Tennessee River. This city is in Hardin County and the county seat of the county, in Tennessee, United States. Savannah had a population of 7,213 at the 2020 National Population Census, showing a 3.3% population growth from 6,982 in 2010.
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
The Least Expensive House in Grand Jct. CO vs. Grand Jct. TN
Did you know there was such a place as Grand Junction, Tennessee? When it comes to housing, how does it compare to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Here's a quick look at the least expensive house currently on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado, compared to the least expensive house currently for sale in Grand Junction, Tennessee.
Report: JSU Players Speak Out to Defend Coach Prime
Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has faces both support and criticism for taking the head coaching job at Colorado. Complex Sports reports that some JSU student-athletes are speaking up in defense of Coach Prime and his decision.
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Downs Jackson State, Improves to 11-1
Columbia, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team improved its winning streak to five games with a 74-61 victory over Jackson State Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The result sets the Tigers at 11-1 on the season, while the Lady Tigers fall to 2-5 on their campaign. Senior...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/22 – 12/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KCBD
Coach Mike Leach taken to Mississippi Medical Center after suffering ‘personal health issue’ on Sunday
JACKSON, MS (KCBD) - Coach Mike Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday after suffering a “personal health issue” at his home. The University released this statement on Sunday afternoon:. Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue...
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Man Arrested for Theft at Final Flight Outfitters
A Troy man has been arrested in connection with the theft of duck decoys from Final Flight Outfitters, located at 5933 Martin Highway in Union City. Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 39 year old Clayton Tyler Trull was taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft of property.
WLBT
JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
WAPT
Mississippi youth football team wins national championship
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Mississippi Wolfpack beat the Old Town Ducks on Friday 27-0 towin the 14 youth National Championship. The team, led by coach Rip, includes players from the JPS, Northwest Rankin, Florence and Jackson Academy school districts, among others across the state. The Wolfpack leaves little doubt...
Missing Haywood County woman found dead, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Haywood County woman who was reported missing was found dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. A Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Donna Rider on Dec. 6. TBI said Rider had a condition that impaired her ability to return without assistance. They also said she may have been traveling […]
Gov. Lee talks passage of defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
While attending a groundbreaking for a new Dixie plant in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee discussed the elimination of the military vaccine mandate by the House this week, and more.
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
8 people, including 3 teens, arrested after night of gunfire in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Three separate shootings over the course of four hours landed eight people in custody, including three teenagers, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD). DPD said the gunfire started around 7 p.m. on December 3. A house was shot up on Moody Drive and officers found...
One person killed, another seriously injured in Mississippi camper fire
One person died and another was seriously injured in a camper fire outside Corinth on Sunday. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that at approximately 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Alcorn County Deputies responded to a camper fire at 58 CR 793 Corinth in Alcorn County.
Comments / 0