tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in Chicago, IL Apr 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
We have the most current Soul II Soul Tour presale code! During this Soul II Soul Tour presale everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to acquire tickets in advance of their public sale. Don’t pass up this rare chance to go and see The Soul II Soul...
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
WGNtv.com
The December 11, 2000 snowstorm
I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
WGNtv.com
Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago
Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
Chicago shootings: 23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 23 people have been shot, six fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago historian Shermann Dilla Thomas leads Black baseball bus tour for Sox's Amateur City Elite players
CHICAGO - Young athletes with the Chicago White Sox's Amateur City Elite program explored the city's Black baseball history with historian Shermann Dilla Thomas on Saturday. Thomas taught the 30 athletes about "Negro Leagues pioneers, city leadership, artists giving back to the Black community and architecture dating back to Chicago’s founding," the Sox said.
cwbchicago.com
No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal
Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
fox32chicago.com
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
Hundreds of thousands to flock to Des Plaines for largest Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage in US
The celebration will feature multiple masses, music, and folkloric dance performance, all dedicated to paying homage to the Patroness of Americas.
Chicago Weather Alert: Possible rain, slushy snow for morning commute
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry County, Ill. from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. These two counties have the best chance for accumulating wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.An area of low pressure will approach the area from the west tonight. Showers increase after midnight, and will be widespread by Friday sunrise. The best chance for a snow and rain mix will be for areas to the north of Chicago in Lake and McHenry County. Some slushy accumulation is also possible in parts of Northern Cook...
Chicago's 'Walking Man' dies 7 months after being set on fire downtown
Joseph Kromelis - the famed "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago has died nearly seven months after an attacker set him on fire.
CPD investigating at least 6 Chicago robberies across city in 1 hour
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
Willie Wilson addresses bribery charges
Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor. A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Neither side denies the attempted bribe took […]
CBS News
Nonprofit giving away hundreds of bikes on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of children on the southside will get brand-new bikes. The always giving Back Foundation is giving away 200 bikes to children, ages 2 to 10 years old, who live in the Ashburn and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods. It's part of a collaboration with Walmart. Families can pick...
fox32chicago.com
Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
