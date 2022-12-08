Alamosa, CO – It was determined that a bondsman and an associate made entry into a residence at 2909 W. 6th Street in Alamosa yesterday, 12/08/2022, seeking Phil Lucero, a 28-year old Alamosa resident who had an active warrant out of Alamosa County. The bondsman and associate made entry into the residence where a struggle ensued and Lucero was shot along with one of the bondsmen. Lucero succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after being transported to the local emergency room. The bondsman associate who was also shot was identified as David Heinstein, 29-year old Costilla County resident, and was flown out to a front range hospital where he underwent surgery and his current condition is stable.

