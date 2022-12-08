Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
How red flag laws have worked in Alamosa
ALAMOSA — In the wake of the Club Q shooting where the defendant was known to have prior interactions with local police related to violent behavior, discussions around Colorado’s red flag laws have resurfaced. Red flag laws are intended to allow the temporary confiscation of firearms from people...
Alamosa Valley Courier
City of Alamosa hosts State Avenue ribbon cutting ceremony
City officials, employees of the city’s street department, water and sewer department and public works department as well as local business owners and residents gathered on State Avenue Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the State Avenue project as well as several other projects. Many...
Alamosa Valley Courier
James Marshall asks court to reduce sentence in shooting of Danny Pruitt
ALAMOSA — One year and one day after being sentenced in court to serve 11 years in prison for the near-fatal shooting of Danny Pruitt during an Alamosa Black Lives Matter protest in June of 2020, James Marshall, 30, appeared in court on Thursday, this time related to a motion he filed requesting his sentence be reduced from 11 years to four.
kydncountry.com
Alamosa Police Department – Shooting Update
Alamosa, CO – It was determined that a bondsman and an associate made entry into a residence at 2909 W. 6th Street in Alamosa yesterday, 12/08/2022, seeking Phil Lucero, a 28-year old Alamosa resident who had an active warrant out of Alamosa County. The bondsman and associate made entry into the residence where a struggle ensued and Lucero was shot along with one of the bondsmen. Lucero succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after being transported to the local emergency room. The bondsman associate who was also shot was identified as David Heinstein, 29-year old Costilla County resident, and was flown out to a front range hospital where he underwent surgery and his current condition is stable.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Bondsman arrested in fatal shooting
A 29-year-old bail bondsman from Costilla County is in custody after an apparent exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of Phil Lucero, 28, of Alamosa Thursday afternoon at 2909 West 6th Street. Lucero had an active warrant out of Alamosa County. According to a press release from the Alamosa...
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody
BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. At about 3 p.m. the police department posted the following:. “Everyone in or near the Town of Blanca, please remain in your houses and do not exit...
Monte Vista Journal
Wind-driven fire causes $400K in damage in Conejos County
CONEJOS COUNTY — A wind-driven fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damage to furniture-grade logs Friday morning, Dec. 2 at Colorado Aspen in Conejos County, according to the Monte Vista Fire Department. The fire was initially reported by a caller at 4:18 a.m. as a grass fire behind a...
Police: active shooter in Blanca had multiple weapons
(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Blanca Police Department (BPD) has identified the man arrested after an active shooter incident and standoff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and they say he was found with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with BPD responded to the […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Monte Vista artist wins recognition in prestigious Western Art competition
ALAMOSA – Monte Vista artist Joe Hovarth was recently recognized for his outstanding work by being selected as a finalist in Southwest Art Magazine 2022 highly prestigious “Artistic Excellence Competition.”. In publication for more than 40 years, Southwest Art Magazine has garnered a well-earned reputation for spotlighting exceptional...
94kix.com
Drone Footage Captures Footage of Abandoned Colorado Hotel
The Rio Cucharas Inn permanently closed its doors to guests about four years ago, and it's a bummer to see that this eclectic southern Colorado hotel has been sitting empty ever since. Drone footage showed the abandoned Huerfano County hotel's condition in 2020. While there was quite a bit of...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Mustangs pick up first win of season
SANFORD – The Sanford High School boys basketball team began the season as the top-ranked team in Class 2A, but a 65-33 loss to Salida knocked them down to the No. 3 position. But the Mustangs rebounded from the loss nicely as they scored a 48-23 win over Ignacio...
Comments / 0