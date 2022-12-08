Read full article on original website
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Men's Health
'The Witcher' Boss Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Surprise Exit
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher fandom collectively gasped in October when it was announced that leading man Henry Cavill would leave the Netflix series after the third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as Geralt of Rivia.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan
“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
theplaylist.net
‘The Grapes Of Wrath’: Ramin Bahrani To Write & Direct A New TV Series Adaptation Of John Steinbeck’s Classic Novel
This past summer, it was revealed that Florence Pugh was set to lead the cast of a new series adaptation of “East of Eden,” written by Zoe Kazan. But that’s not the only John Steinbeck novel getting a new TV adaptation, as it appears “The Grapes of Wrath” is on the horizon, as well.
‘The Dark Tower’ Finally Getting a TV Series
When The Dark Tower finally made its way from Stephen King’s books to the big screen in 2017, the plan was for the movie to lead into some kind of spinoff television series. But The Dark Tower was a major flop, grossing just $113 million worldwide, and got dreadful reviews. Any plans to continue the story elsewhere pretty much ended there.
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Gamespot
The Dark Tower Adaption Back At Amazon With Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy At The Helm
It's been an interesting week for Mike Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy. After the duo announced their Netflix departure, the streaming service announced it was canceling their new series, The Midnight Club, an adaption of the Christopher Pike YA horror book series. However, talking to Deadline about the departure,...
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
theplaylist.net
‘Love Of My Life’: Amy Adams Developing New TV Series Based On Rosie Walsh’s Novel
It’s been more than four years since the debut of Amy Adams’ last big TV performance in HBO’s “Sharper Objects.” That role earned her massive acclaim, including an Emmy nomination, and was considered one of the best series of 2018. Well, it’s been a while but it appears Adams is ready to make a return to TV with another series that could earn her some awards season recognition.
10 Fascinating Insider Secrets About The Evolution Of The Addams Family On “Wednesday” That Will Make You Appreciate The Show That Much More
From how Morticia's look evolved to modern times to how they handled using wigs during the blood rain shower scene — a lot went on behind the scenes.
