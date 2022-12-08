Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
City of Alamosa hosts State Avenue ribbon cutting ceremony
City officials, employees of the city’s street department, water and sewer department and public works department as well as local business owners and residents gathered on State Avenue Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the State Avenue project as well as several other projects. Many...
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
Alamosa Valley Courier
How red flag laws have worked in Alamosa
ALAMOSA — In the wake of the Club Q shooting where the defendant was known to have prior interactions with local police related to violent behavior, discussions around Colorado’s red flag laws have resurfaced. Red flag laws are intended to allow the temporary confiscation of firearms from people...
kydncountry.com
Alamosa Police Department – Shooting Update
Alamosa, CO – It was determined that a bondsman and an associate made entry into a residence at 2909 W. 6th Street in Alamosa yesterday, 12/08/2022, seeking Phil Lucero, a 28-year old Alamosa resident who had an active warrant out of Alamosa County. The bondsman and associate made entry into the residence where a struggle ensued and Lucero was shot along with one of the bondsmen. Lucero succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after being transported to the local emergency room. The bondsman associate who was also shot was identified as David Heinstein, 29-year old Costilla County resident, and was flown out to a front range hospital where he underwent surgery and his current condition is stable.
Alamosa Valley Courier
James Marshall asks court to reduce sentence in shooting of Danny Pruitt
ALAMOSA — One year and one day after being sentenced in court to serve 11 years in prison for the near-fatal shooting of Danny Pruitt during an Alamosa Black Lives Matter protest in June of 2020, James Marshall, 30, appeared in court on Thursday, this time related to a motion he filed requesting his sentence be reduced from 11 years to four.
KKTV
Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody
BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. At about 3 p.m. the police department posted the following:. “Everyone in or near the Town of Blanca, please remain in your houses and do not exit...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Wind-driven fire causes $400K in damage in Conejos County
CONEJOS COUNTY — A wind-driven fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damage to furniture-grade logs Friday morning at Colorado Aspen in Conejos County, according to the Monte Vista Fire Department. The fire was initially reported by a caller at 4:18 a.m. as a grass fire behind a residence on...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa City Council to consider amendments to ordinance prohibiting harassment
ALAMOSA — At this week’s meeting of the Alamosa City Council, an ordinance related to harassment will have its first reading. It will be an amendment of an existing ordinance governing harassment under Section 11 of the city’s Code of Ordinances. According to Erich Schwiesow, attorney for...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Suspect identified in Blanca active shooter incident
ALAMOSA — The Blanca Police Department has released the name of the male arrested in connection with the active shooter incident that took place on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Blanca in Costilla County. In a statement posted on the BPD Facebook page Wednesday night, the subject was...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Mustangs pick up first win of season
SANFORD – The Sanford High School boys basketball team began the season as the top-ranked team in Class 2A, but a 65-33 loss to Salida knocked them down to the No. 3 position. But the Mustangs rebounded from the loss nicely as they scored a 48-23 win over Ignacio...
KKTV
Missing 14 year old in southern Colorado found safe
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Officials announced Saturday afternoon that Lanessa Lobato had been found safe. No additional information was released, other than deputies saying there is no threat to the community in relation to the situation. PREVIOUS: Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help locating a...
