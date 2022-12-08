Jacksonville Beach Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat, Duval County Public Schools says

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Elementary School students and staff had to be evacuated off-campus Thursday morning due to a bomb threat called into the school, according to Duval County Public Schools.

Police searched the school and students and afterward, students and staff were able to return to the school.

Parents are allowed to pick their students up following normal checkout procedures if they wish, but it is not required, DCPS said.

Here are the three messages sent to JBES families by the school district:

Most recent communication

“Hello Jacksonville Beach Elementary families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling with good news. Students and staff have returned to the school. While it is not required, if you would like to check out your student from the school, you may do so at this time following normal checkout procedures. Please be prepared with your identification. Children will only be released to those who are approved to pick them up. Again, it is not required to pick up your student, but if you would like to do so, the school is prepared to safely release your child to those on your approved list. Alternatively, you child is welcome to remain at school and return home as normal at the end of the day. Thank you.”

Follow up Communication

“Hello again, Jacksonville Beach Elementary School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling with an update. All students and staff remain safe, and following our training and procedures, they have evacuated to off-campus locations. While the alleged time for the bomb threat is long past, police are continuing to search the building. We will update you further once the search is complete. We are also making plans to release children to you once we return to the school. Please stay tuned for those details, and we will update you soon. Thank you.”

Initial Communication

“Good morning, Jacksonville Beach Elementary School families,

“This is Duval County Public Schools calling. First, we want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all students and staff are safe. However, the school has been evacuated in response to a bomb threat apparently called into the school. Police are currently investigating and searching the school. The school is locked down at this time, which means that no one will be allowed to enter or leave the school until the situation is resolved.

“We will continue to update you when more information is available. Thank you.”