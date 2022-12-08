Timeline of Brittney Griner's Russian detention, from arrest to release

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian imprisonment after spending 294 days behind bars on trumped up drug charges. The Biden administration secured her freedom by offering a one-for-one prisoner exchange in which Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout would be freed from prison in the U.S.

Griner's Russian odyssey is now thankfully over, but how did we get here? The timeline below will take you through the dark maze that Griner and her wife, Cherelle, had to travel through to get to this celebratory day.

February 17

While traveling to Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg, the team she's played for during the WNBA offseason since 2014, Griner is detained going through security at Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow after officials find vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. However, Russia doesn't announce they've detained Griner for several weeks.

February 24

Russian president Vladimir Putin orders his troops to invade Ukraine, complicating Griner's return before the vast majority of people even know she's been detained.

March 5

The world finally learns that Griner has been detained in a Russian prison since Feb. 17. Russia's drug laws are harsh and stringent, and there are no exceptions for marijuana, even though Griner has been legally using medical marijuana for pain in the United States. The next day, U.S. Secretary of State Andrew Blinken says that he and the Biden administration will do whatever they can to help get BG home.

March 17

Griner's detention is extended by three months at the request of prosecutors, who want more time to investigate. The U.S. government also starts ratcheting up the pressure on Russia, announcing in a statement to ESPN that they've been denied access to BG and haven't spoken to her since her arrest.

March 23

Officials from the U.S. consulate finally meet in person with Griner, who say they find her to be in "good condition," all things considered.

March 30

WNBA players, who had been advised by the State Department to stay mostly quiet about Griner's since it could hurt her drug case, finally begin to break their silence about the detention of their teammate and sister. Breanna Stewart addresses BG's detention, explaining that Griner was in Russia because they pay women basketball players a lot more than they make playing for the WNBA, and that many WNBA players take advantages of high-paying opportunities in Russia.

April 11

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert breaks her silence on Griner before the WNBA draft.

"We know she's safe, but we want to get her home," Engelbert said. "So it's just a very complex situation right now and we're following the advice. There's not a day that goes by that we're not talking to someone that has views on what we're doing and how we're moving forward."

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike gave an interview about BG the next day on "Good Morning America."

"We're really most concerned about her health and safety," Ogwumike said. "Especially her mental health. We're hearing that ... she's OK. But we want her home."

May 3

The U.S. government finally classifies Griner as "wrongfully detained." On the same day, Engelbert announces the WNBA will honor BG all season long with a floor decal on every court.

May 13

The Russian government extends Griner's detention by a month. Several days later, NBA commissioner Adam Silver says that the NBA is working with the WNBA to help bring BG home. A report also surfaces that says Russia wants arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death," released in any BG prisoner exchange.

May 17

The U.S. Embassy reveals that Russia has been denying them access to Griner, refusing to grant U.S. officials more than sporadic visits. State Department representative Ned Price said in a statement that Russia must allow the U.S. "consistent and timely access" to Griner and all U.S. prisoners, which is guaranteed under the Vienna Convention.

May 25

Griner's wife, Cherelle, gives her first televised interview since BG was detained. She reveals that she hasn't spoken to Brittney since Feb. 17, the day she was arrested, and calls on President Biden to get her home.

"You say she's top priority, but I want to see it," Cherelle said on "Good Morning America."

June 20

Just a few days after Griner's pre-trial detention was extended yet again, she was supposed to call Cherelle for their fourth wedding anniversary. The call was supposed to be patched through to Cherelle from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, but BG's calls to the Embassy went unanswered because the desk the phone was sitting on was not staffed on Saturday. Cherelle and Brittney did not get to talk on their anniversary, marking four months since the pair had spoken to each other. Cherelle said that the failure to make sure someone was there to answer a vital and prescheduled phone call gave her "zero trust" in the government to bring her wife home safely.

July 4

Griner sends a handwritten letter to President Biden, saying she's "terrified" she could be imprisoned in Russia "forever." She asks him not to forget about her and the other detainees, and discusses how Independence Day has taken on a new meaning for her.

"It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year," Griner wrote.

The next day, Cherelle publicly says that she has not heard from President Biden, calling it "very disheartening."

July 6

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris call Cherelle the day after she publicly commented that she had not heard from the president directly since Griner had been detained. Cherelle said that she was "grateful" to hear from them.

July 7

Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court. Though she admits to bringing the hashish oil cartridge with her into the country, she says it was an accident and she didn't intend to break the law. Despite Griner's admission of guilt, the trial continues (as is required under Russian law). She faces up to 10 years in prison. Since most Russian trials end in convictions, the guilty is seen as a strategic attempt to reduce prison time.

July 10

The absent Griner is the true star of the WNBA All-Star Game. Her WNBA sisters honor her throughout the night, with every player wearing a No. 42 jersey in the second half of the game.

July 27

Griner testifies in court, emphasizing that at no point did she intend to break Russian law.

"With them being accidentally in my bag, I take responsibility," Griner told the court, "but I did not intend to smuggle or plan to smuggle anything into Russia."

On the same day, news breaks that the U.S. government has made a "substantial proposal" to Russia to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen who has been imprisoned on espionage charges for several years.

August 4

Griner is found guilty. Judge Anna Sotnikova says that she found Griner intentionally broke the law, and sentences her to nine years in prison, just one year short of the maximum.

That night, her Mercury teammates and their opponents, the Connecticut Sun, honor her with an emotional tribute.

August 15

Griner's lawyers officially appeal her guilty verdict.

August 21

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman says he "got permission" to go to Russia and help secure Griner's release. It's not clear who he got permission from or how he would help. The next day, an anonymous White House official says that the Biden administration didn't give Rodman permission to do anything, and they actually want him to do nothing lest he harm the official negotiations that are already taking place. Rodman never mentions any of this again.

October 6

Cherelle continues her relentless fight to bring BG home. She appears on "Good Morning America" and says that Griner is at her "absolute weakest moment in life right now."

October 18

On Griner's 32nd birthday, the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship. During the ring ceremony, megastar Steph Curry calls for Griner's freedom.

"Brittney Griner's birthday is today," Curry said. "She's 32 years old. We want to continue to let her name be known, and we pray — it's been 243 days since she's been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia — we hope that she comes home soon and that everybody's doing their part to bring her home."

October 25

Griner's appeal is denied. Her sentence remains at nine years.

November 9

Griner's Russian lawyers say that she's in the process of being transferred to a penal colony, where conditions are squalid and prisoners are abused and often forced to work. Penal colony transfers often take weeks or months to go through once the final verdict is reached, so BG's lawyers said they were surprised it happened so quickly. At that point they had no knowledge of BG's location, as the physical transfer process can take up to two weeks.

November 17

Griner arrives at her penal colony, which is in the Mordovia region. Her preferred destination had been a penal colony near Moscow.

"Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment," BG's lawyers said in a statement.

December 8

After 294 days, President Biden announced a one-for-one prisoner swap with Russia, in which the U.S. released arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Russia releasing Griner. Biden said he'd spoken to Griner, who was already on her way home.