NESN.com
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls After Bizarre Last-Minute Score Vs. Coyotes
The Boston Bruins suffered their second loss in three contests, with their latest coming in jaw-dropping fashion, 4-3, against the Arizona Coyotes at Arizona State University?s Mullett Arena on Friday night. The Bruins fell to 21-4-1 on the season, while the Coyotes improved to 8-13-4, snapping their previous six-game losing...
How Bruins Feel About Playing In College Arena Vs. Coyotes
It will not be the usual setting for an NHL game Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are playing in a temporary home for the next three years at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat bandbox that lacks the stature of NHL arenas — TD Garden has a capacity of 17,850 for Bruins home games in comparison.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads team from deep in victory
McCollum racked up 29 points (13-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 45 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 overtime win over the Suns. McCollum finished one point shy of surpassing the 30-point mark, leading the team in shots made from three while finishing three assists shy of a double-double. McCollum posted his highest scoring total since scoring 23 points Nov. 16 against Chicago.
