ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hackett brushes aside talk of Broncos' losing skid to Chiefs

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CG398_0jc1qO5A00

Watch Week 13's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall 35:03

When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as coach of the Denver Broncos, he quickly put the motto "Win the West" on the walls at team headquarters and the front of players' T-shirts.

The Broncos, however, are the only AFC team that hasn't won a divisional game yet.

Heading into their game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) on Sunday, the Broncos (3-9) are already saddled with a sixth straight losing season and will miss their seventh consecutive playoffs.

The Chiefs have won 13 consecutive games in the series, and Hackett doesn't really want to talk about it.

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett directs his team from the sideline, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. Patrick Semansky / AP

"I mean, that's the past," Hackett said Wednesday. "We just got here. So, we want to win the football game and it's a West opponent and we know how important that is."

The Broncos haven't beaten Kansas City since Sept. 17, 2015, when Peyton Manning was embarking on his final season. Now he's in the Hall of Fame following the requisite five-year wait.

"That's in the past; for us, it's the now," said Hackett, whose plate is full trying to navigate the league's biggest injury epidemic and quarterback Russell Wilson's unexpectedly choppy transition to his new team.

"We have to show that we can win to make it a better rivalry, that's the starting point," Hackett said.

Safety Justin Simmons has been in Denver for 12 of those 13 losses to the Chiefs and would love to end not only that skid Sunday but the Broncos' current four-game losing streak.

"This win would mean absolutely everything," he said.

The Chicago Bears (3-10) are the only other team that hasn't won a divisional game this season.

The Broncos get two more chances after Sunday: they play at Kansas City on New Year's Day and close out the season at home against the Chargers a week later.

This weekend's game was flexed out of the Sunday night slot after Denver's dismal showing under the lights at the start of the season.

They had four prime-time games in the first six weeks and struggled to score in all of them, averaging just 13 points, not the kind of must-see TV the networks expected when Wilson was traded from the Seahawks.

NBC is airing the Dolphins-Chargers game instead of the Mahomes-Wilson matchup that isn't what many expected when the schedule came out.

Mahomes has thrown for 30 touchdowns and the Chiefs have scored an NFL-high 350 points compared with the Broncos' league-low 166.

"He is just playing out of his mind," Hackett said of Mahomes. "He looks to me to be an MVP. I mean, he's unbelievable."

Hackett expected to be saying similar things about Wilson. But the QB who just turned 34 has struggled all season to adapt to his new surroundings and has thrown for just eight touchdowns behind a patchwork offensive line and with a cast of reserve receivers.

Among the receivers, Tim Patrick (ACL) got hurt in August, KJ Hamler (hamstring) is on injured reserve, Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is hurt and Jerry Jeudy has a tender ankle.

That's left Wilson with Kendall Hinton, who has five career starts, and a trio of rookies: Montrell Washington and undrafted wideouts Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson.

"It's been a tough season. We've missed a lot of our main guys," Wilson said. "But the reality is these (rookies) have gotten great opportunities. So, I believe in these guys."

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos, Chiefs have to be separated after game

Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs players had to be separated at the end of KC’s 34-28 win over Denver in Week 14 on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes executed a couple of kneeldowns to run off the final time on the clock. As time expired and the game ended, players got into it. You can see Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett yelling at his players to move out of the way. Andy Reid was seen getting in the mix as well.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Von Miller sells Denver-area home

Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary

Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Russell Wilson got absolutely embarrassed on pick-6

The Denver Broncos appear to find a new way to hit rock bottom every week, but Russell Wilson may have finally found it for himself Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson and the Broncos were blitzed by the Chiefs in the first half, as Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The real backbreaker was Wilson throwing a pick-six to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but that does not even begin to cover how pitiful it was.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Fantasy Basketball: 'Not too late to draft' guide

Updated points and category rankings, projections, draft strategies and even a new mock draft -- we've got everything you need to start or join a new fantasy basketball league and dominate from the opening tip!
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
87K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy