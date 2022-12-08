ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7

The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8

It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Herbie J Pilato

From "Frosty" to "Rudolph": TV's All-Time Favorite Animated Christmas Specials

"Frosty the Snowman" TV specialPhoto byRankin/Bass. Who doesn’t remember and cherish animated TV holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, or Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer? For generations, these colorful classics remain timepieces to revered days gone by. Viewers of all ages, some of who are now parents and grandparents, grew up watching these spirited, sentimental programs for decades, and now do so with their children and grandchildren. Millions of viewers continue to treasure moments like this:
The Independent

Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show

John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
CNET

After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
disneybymark.com

12 Days of Magical Deals: Save Up to 50% On Holiday Cheer

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. Today guests can Save Up to 50% Off Holiday Cheer —no code needed. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase […]
disneybymark.com

Disney Cruise Line Reveals All-New Eats and Treats for Pixar Day at Sea Aboard the Disney Fantasy

The all-new Pixar Day at Sea is coming to the Disney Fantasy in early January, and Disney Cruise Line has revealed some fun treats and special activities that will be available onboard. What’s Happening: In addition to the delicious cuisine served throughout a seven-night Disney cruise, families will be treated to a brand-new interactive breakfast with Woody […]
disneybymark.com

A NEW Loungefly Bag, Ears, and MORE 100th Anniversary Items Have Landed in Disney World

We’ve been celebrating Disney World’s 50th Anniversary for over a year now, but there’s an even BIGGER anniversary coming up if you can believe it!. The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th Anniversary in 2023, and you know it’s going to be a huge party full of events, eats, drinks, and yes — merch! We’ve seen a few sneak peeks of what we can expect and even saw some items pop up, but now it looks like even MORE 100th Anniversary merch has arrived in Disney World!
disneybymark.com

My Day Using Genie+ Lightning Lanes in Christmas Crowds at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Genie+ attraction availability goes quickly every single day at Hollywood Studios, especially during the heart of the holidays at Walt Disney World. With that in mind, I headed to DHS to test the paid FastPass service on what I expected would be a moderately-crowded Christmas season day. However, if wait time data is to be […]
disneybymark.com

Brand new nighttime display coming to Animal Kingdom

A brand new nighttime projection will soon delight guests and we have a first look. You will not want to miss this. Tree of Life Projections The Tree of Life is such a beautiful Park icon. At nighttime, the Tree of Life comes to life as illuminations are projected upon the tree. For the 50th anniversary, […]

