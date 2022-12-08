Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Jeff Kaplan and his team teased Overwatch 2 heroes years ago—and most fans likely missed it
For most of its lifespan, Overwatch’s developers have been hiding hints about the future of the game in plain sight. Future events, lore pieces, and even possible hero additions have often been subtly hinted at long before they make an appearance to the general public. A 2019 news snippet...
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
Overwatch 2 players tell streamers to chill over Doomfist buffs
Players aren’t convinced the Tank is now overpowered
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
Overwatch 2 Season 2: Everything new, Battle Pass, Ramattra, events, and more
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is here, and it offers fans new content, new cosmetic unlocks, and other goodies. Here's a detailed look at everything you need to know about it, including when its release date is, what it's going to add, and more.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
game-news24.com
In Overwatch 2 you can unlock Ramattra and Legendary skin for free
Ramattra is the latest Hero to become Overwatch. The first time since Kirikos released, the first Battle Pass system in the Battleroom is built to get characters, being tested for old players. To unlock Ramattra is a bit bit tougher than to see. In the future, players have to make...
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
Amounranth Has Some Strong Words For Twitch's Ban Policy
It's commonly known that Twitch has a shady side, especially when it comes to bans. There have been plenty of Twitch bans that were completely bogus, and streamers have spoken about the problem time and time again. In an interview with FullSquadGamingTV, Amouranth called out Twitch and its ban policy for having a "disconnect" with Twitch culture.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
CD Projekt warns of layoffs as The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being closed in 2023
Developer Spokko is also being closed, and there will be layoffs.
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
Bungie finally fixes Destiny 2 Artifice armor in time for the Season of the Seraph
Rejoice, Destiny 2 players, for your Artifice armor should work again
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Absolution Review: A Welcome Return to Thedas
It has been eight years since BioWare and EA released Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans of the series have been eager for the next chapter. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is on the horizon, but fans can return to Thedas, in a fashion, with the new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution as it hits Netflix. The six-episode series proves to be a serviceable stopgap for those fans simply eager for more stories set within Dragon Age's world and may even catch the interest of uninitiated viewers who are fans of similar properties.
Why Twitch Just Hit Hasan With Another Ban
Hasan Piker, perhaps better known to Twitch viewers under his screenname HasanAbi, has gained a considerable following over the years for a variety of content. Though some fans tune in to see him stream games such as FromSoftware's "Souls" series and hero shooters such as "Valorant," many more are interested in getting his takes on politics and other current world events. In recent weeks, Piker has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding musician, fashion designer, and presidential hopeful Kanye West. The problematic rapper has drawn a great deal of negative press for recent anti-Semitic remarks in public forums, which recently resulted in an indefinite suspension from Twitter.
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps
The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
dotesports.com
Test new March of the Lich King decks in this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl
A cold wind is blowing through the Tavern, bringing alongside it Arthas and his Death Knights. Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion just debuted and now is your chance to test some of the expansion’s new cards without dropping cash on packs. As you can tell by...
Engadget
'Diablo IV' arrives June 6th, 2023
The long-expected sequel is almost here. After more than a decade, the next desktop Diablo game is close at hand. Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo IV will be available on June 6th, 2023. That's not completely surprising when the public beta is due early next year, but it's worth noting if you've been looking forward to the click-fest action RPG for years.
Comments / 0