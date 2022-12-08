ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Game Haus

All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2

The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes

Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
Polygon

Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty

The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
dexerto.com

Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder

Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
game-news24.com

In Overwatch 2 you can unlock Ramattra and Legendary skin for free

Ramattra is the latest Hero to become Overwatch. The first time since Kirikos released, the first Battle Pass system in the Battleroom is built to get characters, being tested for old players. To unlock Ramattra is a bit bit tougher than to see. In the future, players have to make...
TechRadar

Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5

If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
IGN

Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed

New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
SVG

Amounranth Has Some Strong Words For Twitch's Ban Policy

It's commonly known that Twitch has a shady side, especially when it comes to bans. There have been plenty of Twitch bans that were completely bogus, and streamers have spoken about the problem time and time again. In an interview with FullSquadGamingTV, Amouranth called out Twitch and its ban policy for having a "disconnect" with Twitch culture.
dotesports.com

None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
dexerto.com

How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)

WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
ComicBook

Dragon Age: Absolution Review: A Welcome Return to Thedas

It has been eight years since BioWare and EA released Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans of the series have been eager for the next chapter. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is on the horizon, but fans can return to Thedas, in a fashion, with the new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution as it hits Netflix. The six-episode series proves to be a serviceable stopgap for those fans simply eager for more stories set within Dragon Age's world and may even catch the interest of uninitiated viewers who are fans of similar properties.
SVG

Why Twitch Just Hit Hasan With Another Ban

Hasan Piker, perhaps better known to Twitch viewers under his screenname HasanAbi, has gained a considerable following over the years for a variety of content. Though some fans tune in to see him stream games such as FromSoftware's "Souls" series and hero shooters such as "Valorant," many more are interested in getting his takes on politics and other current world events. In recent weeks, Piker has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding musician, fashion designer, and presidential hopeful Kanye West. The problematic rapper has drawn a great deal of negative press for recent anti-Semitic remarks in public forums, which recently resulted in an indefinite suspension from Twitter.
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps

The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
dotesports.com

Test new March of the Lich King decks in this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

A cold wind is blowing through the Tavern, bringing alongside it Arthas and his Death Knights. Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion just debuted and now is your chance to test some of the expansion’s new cards without dropping cash on packs. As you can tell by...
Engadget

'Diablo IV' arrives June 6th, 2023

The long-expected sequel is almost here. After more than a decade, the next desktop Diablo game is close at hand. Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo IV will be available on June 6th, 2023. That's not completely surprising when the public beta is due early next year, but it's worth noting if you've been looking forward to the click-fest action RPG for years.
CALIFORNIA STATE

