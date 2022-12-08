Hasan Piker, perhaps better known to Twitch viewers under his screenname HasanAbi, has gained a considerable following over the years for a variety of content. Though some fans tune in to see him stream games such as FromSoftware's "Souls" series and hero shooters such as "Valorant," many more are interested in getting his takes on politics and other current world events. In recent weeks, Piker has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding musician, fashion designer, and presidential hopeful Kanye West. The problematic rapper has drawn a great deal of negative press for recent anti-Semitic remarks in public forums, which recently resulted in an indefinite suspension from Twitter.

5 DAYS AGO