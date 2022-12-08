ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Post

Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning

SIDNEY - The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne upgraded the winter storm watch to a blizzard warning for the Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early Monday morning. Meteorologists at the NWS also enhanced their predictions on how much snow will fall through Wednesday evening. Sidney, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport,...
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week

SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
WOWT

Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90

Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
klkntv.com

47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
kfornow.com

State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
1011now.com

Nebraska 2023 Recession

Center for People in Need helping families in need following Toyland toy drive. Distribution begins Dec. 10 and will run up until Dec. 13. Center for People in Need staff said they expect to serve roughly 5,000 kids. Crash shuts down lanes of Highway 77 north of Lincoln. Updated: 19...
KSNT News

Kansas River conservation group responds to Keystone oil spill

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Friends of the Kaw issued a statement on Friday in response to the recent leak of the Keystone pipeline on the Kansas-Nebraska border. The Friends of the Kaw describes themselves as a grassroots conservation group focused on protecting the Kansas River and advocating for the rehabilitation of its water quality […]
granttribune.com

Madrid allows chickens in village limits, joining Grant, Elsie and Wallace

With the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Knox County, the number of cases of HPAI in the state rose to 14 for 2022, which has resulted in the elimination of more than 6 million birds in just Nebraska, according the United State Department of Agriculture.
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death

MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
News Channel Nebraska

Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
