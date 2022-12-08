Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Drizzle to rain for eastern Nebraska; Winter weather expected west Monday night
Sunday was likely one of the last pleasant, sunny days in the 50s through the end of the year. Starting overnight, more clouds are going to roll in and blanket the skies ahead of our next system starting with dense fog and a breeze through the night. A Dense Fog...
Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning
SIDNEY - The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne upgraded the winter storm watch to a blizzard warning for the Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early Monday morning. Meteorologists at the NWS also enhanced their predictions on how much snow will fall through Wednesday evening. Sidney, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport,...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
klkntv.com
Pleasant Sunday, but rain/snow affecting Nebraska by early next week
Once the clouds cleared on Saturday, we finally saw some sun for the first time in what seemed like a while. That clearing led to temperatures in the upper 40s, and mostly clear skies Saturday night into Sunday will lead to cooler evening temperatures in the lower 20s and upper teens.
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
klkntv.com
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
1011now.com
Nebraska 2023 Recession
Center for People in Need helping families in need following Toyland toy drive. Distribution begins Dec. 10 and will run up until Dec. 13. Center for People in Need staff said they expect to serve roughly 5,000 kids. Crash shuts down lanes of Highway 77 north of Lincoln. Updated: 19...
News Channel Nebraska
Millions in federal dollars directed towards expanding broadband in Central Nebraska
LINCOLN , Neb. - The Nebraska Public Service Commission is doling out nearly $2 million in federal funds to help expand broadband in central Nebraska. The PSC announced grants to help build infrastructure in rural Cozad, southern Phelps County, Chapman, and Archer. The projects will bring broadband access to more than 352 new locations.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas River conservation group responds to Keystone oil spill
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Friends of the Kaw issued a statement on Friday in response to the recent leak of the Keystone pipeline on the Kansas-Nebraska border. The Friends of the Kaw describes themselves as a grassroots conservation group focused on protecting the Kansas River and advocating for the rehabilitation of its water quality […]
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
granttribune.com
Madrid allows chickens in village limits, joining Grant, Elsie and Wallace
With the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Knox County, the number of cases of HPAI in the state rose to 14 for 2022, which has resulted in the elimination of more than 6 million birds in just Nebraska, according the United State Department of Agriculture.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
News Channel Nebraska
Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election.
