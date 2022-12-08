ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Discounted tickets offered to watch NCAA soccer final at the Dome

Syracuse, NY — With the Orange men’s basketball game against Monmouth pushed back, Syracuse University is offering discounted tickets for fans to come out and watch the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship game at the Dome on Monday, December 12th. The Syracuse vs Monmouth game was originally scheduled...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship

Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Richmond OL Transfer Joe More Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed its first transfer of the offseason. Richmond transfer offensive lineman Joe More has committed to the Orange during an official visit this weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. More is listed at 6-5, 302 pounds on Richmond Athletics' ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Comets Third Period Push Leads Them Past Rochester

The Utica Comets drove into Western New York on Friday night to battle their in-state rivals, the Americans, as the team is amid a three-game road swing away from Utica. Utica would ultimately rely on goalie Nico Daws to make one great save after another, while the team managed to fight back and strike quickly in the final period to skate away with the victory in enemy Rochester by a 5-2 score.
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy