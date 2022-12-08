Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: D23 Announces Exclusive Events for 2023
Did you know there’s a way to take your love for Disney to a brand new level?. D23 is Disney’s Official Fan Club, and being a member comes with TONS of perks. From exclusive merchandise to special events, discounts, and of course — access to the D23 Expo — there are plenty of reasons why you might want to join this club. And coming up in 2023, there are at least seven reasons — let’s check out the exciting D23 events happening next year!
Destination D23, other 100-year anniversary events announced
Disney’s official fan club, D23, will mark Walt Disney World Company’s 100th anniversary with a number of exclusive events on the Walt Disney Studios Lot, a preview of Disney100: The Exhibition and a special Destination D23 at Walt Disney World in 2023. D23 members will be able to...
Disney Announces Closure Date for Splash Mountain
Disney first announced plans to close one of its signature Disneyland and Walt Disney World attractions, Splash Mountain, back in the summer of 2020. The plan all along has been to not so much replace it as update it — to maintain the basic layout and structure but to replace the characters and theming that had been from Disney’s controversial 1946 film Song of the South with ones from the popular 2009 film The Princess and the Frog.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
Disney's Battle With Florida Over ‘Don't Say Gay’ May Be Coming To An End, Possibly Thanks To Bob Iger’s Return
Florida may be reconsidering the plan to end the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
WDW News Today
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
disneybymark.com
Don’t miss all the 100th Disney Celebration merchandise available now
Begin collecting limited release merchandise to get ready for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company now! 100th Anniversary Merchandise Disney is excited to mark its 100th anniversary in 2023. Recently, we shared HERE pictures of some of this merchandise leaked early. And take a first look at what is coming for this celebration HERE. […]
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneybymark.com
Disney Cruise Line Reveals All-New Eats and Treats for Pixar Day at Sea Aboard the Disney Fantasy
The all-new Pixar Day at Sea is coming to the Disney Fantasy in early January, and Disney Cruise Line has revealed some fun treats and special activities that will be available onboard. What’s Happening: In addition to the delicious cuisine served throughout a seven-night Disney cruise, families will be treated to a brand-new interactive breakfast with Woody […]
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneybymark.com
Change in runDisney volunteer policy threatens Disney marathon’s smooth running.
RunDisney has made a change to its volunteer program that may impact the ability of Disney’s event organizers to efficiently process and support the tens of thousands of guests who pay to attend Walt Disney World runDisney events throughout the year. For those unfamiliar with runDisney, it is an organization that hosts a series of… Read More »Change in runDisney volunteer policy threatens Disney marathon’s smooth running.
disneybymark.com
My Day Using Genie+ Lightning Lanes in Christmas Crowds at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Genie+ attraction availability goes quickly every single day at Hollywood Studios, especially during the heart of the holidays at Walt Disney World. With that in mind, I headed to DHS to test the paid FastPass service on what I expected would be a moderately-crowded Christmas season day. However, if wait time data is to be […]
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
disneybymark.com
Pixar Medals Revealed for runDisney’s Springtime Surprise Races
Pixar fans, it’s time to lace up those running shoes!. Disney announced previously that the theme of the 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend would be Pixar Pals, and now we have a first look at the designs for the race medals!. The Pixar Pals theme combines friendship and Pixar,...
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
25 of the Best Hanukkah Decorations To Celebrate the Festival of Lights This Holiday Season
With Hanukkah (the Festival of Lights) coming up, what better way to celebrate than by decorating your home or office with all things bright? And if you need some ideas, these 25 Hanukkah decorations will certainly inspire you!. Hanukkah is celebrated as the triumph of recovering Jerusalem from the Seleucid...
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
disneybymark.com
“Strange World” Coming to Disney+ Just in Time for Christmas, Premiering December 23rd
Disney’s latest animated feature, Strange World, will arrive on Disney+ just in time for Christmas on December 23rd, 2022. To prepare for the film’s imminent streaming debut, a new spot is now available, which you can watch below: They’re in their element when exploring this world… Join the Clade family and experience Disney’s #StrangeWorld, streaming December […]
disneybymark.com
“The Art of Elemental” Book Set to Release May 16th, 2023, Available for Preorder
Hi everyone! The next “Art of” animation book from Chronicle Books is “The Art of Elemental“. The Disney and Pixar.
Comments / 0