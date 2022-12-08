Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder
UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Juvenile dies in apparent accidental self-inflicted shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says a 12-year-old boy involved in a self-inflicted shooting has died. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental and no charges are expected. The call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday, according to police. It happened in the 400 block of Julia Street in Huntsville. Police say...
WAAY-TV
Athens man identified as pedestrian killed Sunday in Limestone County
An Athens man has been identified as the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 26-year-old Darek A. Kelley was walking along Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 8:30 p.m.
WAAY-TV
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office
Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
WAAY-TV
Local business teams up with Huntsville Police to help the needy this holiday season
Huntsville Police Officer James Pratt is always on the lookout. More specifically, he's looking out for others. "A lot of people feel like nobody cares or sees them," Pratt said. That's one of the reasons he became a police officer: to help others. This holiday season, he's getting a big...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama celebrates Orion's splashdown with party at Toyota Field
Space enthusiasts of all ages traveled to Toyota Field in Madison on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. They dressed in costume, mingled with mascots and watched the Orion spacecraft's historic splashdown in the Pacific Ocean via a livestream on the baseball field's big screen. For many, the event was a celebration not just of NASA's accomplishment but also of their friends or family who work on the Artemis missions and of humankind getting one step closer to its next giant lunar leap.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Rocket City Marathon draws big crowds after two-year hiatus
One of Huntsville's longest-running sporting events made its return on Saturday, as the Rocket City Marathon kicked off early in the morning. Event organizers were forced to cancel the events the past two years, due to COVID-19 and severe weather respectively. The organizers decision to cancel last year was a...
WAAY-TV
Future Forecasters at Lynn Fanning Elementary
This morning, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time with first graders at Lynn Fanning Elementary School!. Not only was it crazy sweater day at school but it also turned into weather day! These attentive students learned about the water cycle, evaporation, condensation, the sun's rays, rain, hurricanes, tornadoes, and lightning!
WAAY-TV
Rocket City Trash Pandas unveil new on-field uniform
The Rocket City Trash Pandas unveiled new Halo Blue uniforms, their first addition to the on-field collection since the team began play in 2021. The uniforms honor both the Trash Pandas’ parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. The Trash Panda will wear the uniforms for all Friday home games at Toyota Field during the 2023 season. (Order them here)
WAAY-TV
GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices fall nearly 40 cents per gallon in a month
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 39.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 17.5 cents per gallon lower...
Comments / 0