Madison County, AL

WAAY-TV

Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder

UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office

Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama celebrates Orion's splashdown with party at Toyota Field

Space enthusiasts of all ages traveled to Toyota Field in Madison on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. They dressed in costume, mingled with mascots and watched the Orion spacecraft's historic splashdown in the Pacific Ocean via a livestream on the baseball field's big screen. For many, the event was a celebration not just of NASA's accomplishment but also of their friends or family who work on the Artemis missions and of humankind getting one step closer to its next giant lunar leap.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville's Rocket City Marathon draws big crowds after two-year hiatus

One of Huntsville's longest-running sporting events made its return on Saturday, as the Rocket City Marathon kicked off early in the morning. Event organizers were forced to cancel the events the past two years, due to COVID-19 and severe weather respectively. The organizers decision to cancel last year was a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Future Forecasters at Lynn Fanning Elementary

This morning, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time with first graders at Lynn Fanning Elementary School!. Not only was it crazy sweater day at school but it also turned into weather day! These attentive students learned about the water cycle, evaporation, condensation, the sun's rays, rain, hurricanes, tornadoes, and lightning!
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Rocket City Trash Pandas unveil new on-field uniform

The Rocket City Trash Pandas unveiled new Halo Blue uniforms, their first addition to the on-field collection since the team began play in 2021. The uniforms honor both the Trash Pandas’ parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. The Trash Panda will wear the uniforms for all Friday home games at Toyota Field during the 2023 season. (Order them here)
MADISON, AL

