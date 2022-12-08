Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Pair of Local Law Enforcement Officers Recognized for Recent Actions on the Job
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Suttles and Jacksonville Police Officer Andrew Haas were presented with Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) awards on Saturday, December 10 in Springfield for recent incidents in the Jacksonville area, one in which a motorist’s life was saved, as well as two unrelated incidents involving major drug-related seizures.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Presence in a School Zone
A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to unlawfully being on school grounds as a sex offender in Morgan County Court Thursday. 59-year-old Paul A. Kluge of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to a class four felony charge of unlawful presence in a school zone by a sex offender when persons under 18 are present, stemming from an arrest on November 9th, 2021 at Jacksonville Middle School.
wdbr.com
Shooting on South 5th St.
Saturday morning around 1 officers responded to the 200 block of South 5th Street for a report of two subjects with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet. As officers arrived on scene they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
wmay.com
Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
wlds.com
Police Investigating Criminal Damage and Theft Incident
Police are investigating a criminal damage to property incident that occurred this week. Police were called to the 900 block of Huber Street yesterday evening by a complainant who said someone had broken the padlock off of the fence to gain access to the yard and a fire pit had been stolen.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman facing DUI charge after Friday afternoon crash on Illinois 96
QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash north of Quincy. A 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Illinois 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south just before 3:30 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic. Meyer’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust
The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
Springfield man recovering after being shot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A 22-year-old Springfield man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head. Police say they were called to South 5th St. for a report of two people in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar with guns. When police arrived, they say they heard gunshots […]
wlds.com
More Information Released on Missing Person Search Near Petersburg
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has released a description and some information about the circumstances relating to a person’s disappearance near Petersburg on Friday. According to a press release, on Friday, a 76 year old white female was reported missing from Springfield. The missing female’s vehicle was located on the east edge of Petersburg near the Illinois Route 123 bridge, where Route 123 intersects with Second Street. A widespread search by multiple agencies then began involving both ground, water, and air search teams. As of Sunday morning, the missing person has not been located. No clothing description is available.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police seek missing woman
The Alton Police Chief confirms an investigation is underway into the case of a woman who has been missing for about a month. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on Tuesday, December 6, although that family member claims she had not been seen or heard from for about as month at the time of the report.
Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55
Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits
A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
wlds.com
No Serious Injuries in Three Vehicle West Morton Crash
Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue yesterday morning. At approximately 11:15 am Thursday, vehicles driven by 28-year-old Tiffany N. Mullens-Stone of Jacksonville, Ryne D. Mapes of Wentzville, Missouri, and Mason H. Fricke of Chapin were all traveling eastbound in the inside lane of West Morton Avenue.
wlds.com
Chapin Man Sentenced to Five Years in IDOC
A Morgan County man will spend the next five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Morgan County Court on Thursday. 38-year-old Christopher M. Femmer of Chapin pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft over $500, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five grams stemming from two separate arrests.
wlds.com
IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people. The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha...
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
wlds.com
Friday Night I-55 Crash & Man’s Death Have Little Details Released
Traffic was backed up heading northbound into Springfield for several hours last night after eye witnesses say someone jumped from an overpass and then allegedly collided with a vehicle. The Illinois State Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 6 o’clock last night on Interstate 55 at milepost 96, about...
wlds.com
Missing Person Investigation Underway Near Petersburg, Search is on Near Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are currently conducting a missing persons investigation. According to a press release from shortly after 5:30 last night, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the Petersburg Police Department with a missing persons investigation along the the Sangamon River near Hurie Park.
newschannel20.com
Coroner confirms identity of man killed on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Update:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the identity of the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle last night on interstate 55. Edwin Bartosh, 48, of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The...
