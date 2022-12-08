Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney advertising president Rita Ferro said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future,” Ferro said.
iheart.com
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today. (Los Angeles, CA) -- Disney Plus is starting its new low-priced ad-supported service today. Disney Plus Basic will cost U.S. subscribers seven-99 a month, with advertisements. Meanwhile, Disney Plus with no ads will go up from 7-99 to ten-99 a month starting today. Disney says it will still have bundle prices available for those who want the service with Hulu and ESPN Plus.
AdWeek
1 in 4 Disney+ Subscribers May Opt for Ad-Supported Tier
Ahead of its Disney+ ad-tier launch this Thursday, a report by Kantar has found that 1 in 4 subscribers could trade down to a cheaper ad-supported tier. The report, titled Kantar Entertainment on Demand: Video Streaming Insights, queried 11.435 U.S. streaming subscribers and found that Disney+ had an 8% share of screen time among AVOD streamers in the third quarter of 2022. While AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) users tend to be lower income, AVOD subscribers are more likely younger with young families.
9to5Mac
Disney+ Basic with ads now available; ad-free plan increases to $11 per month
As previously-announced, Disney+ is now more expensive – and there’s a new ad-supported tier users can select. This comes following a price increase for Apple TV+, as well as the launch of an ad-supported tier for Netflix … which still isn’t available to Apple TV users.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Engadget
Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase
Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space
Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.
IGN
Amazon Prime Video Overtakes Netflix as the Biggest Streaming Service in the US
Amazon's streaming service Prime Video has seemingly overtaken Netflix to grab the top spot of US rankings. As reported by Deadline, the information comes from research firm Parks Associates, who have adjudged Prime Video as the kings of video streaming in the United States. Following Prime Video and Netflix, Hulu grabs the third spot, with Disney+ and HBO Max taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
Disney Plus Streaming Service Adds Cheaper Option — With Ads
Get Disney Plus for less — new, cheaper options for subscribers seeking Mickey Mouse and Baby Yoda will cut streaming bills while giving Disney a lift.
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
Phone Arena
Disney Plus launches its ad-supported tier and increases its prices in the US
Well, another streaming service just launched its own ad-supported tier. As Disney Plus announced in a new blog post, it has made its "highly anticipated" ad-supported plan called Disney+ Basic available in the US. All key product features and content accessible to Disney+ Premium subscribers will also be available to...
disneybymark.com
How Disney+’s Ad Tier Can Pull the Company Out of a Fiscal Slump | Analysis
The new AVOD offering rolled out in the U.S. on Thursday, with plans to expand internationally in 2023. The Walt Disney Company has officially debuted ad-supported streaming with the rollout of Disney+’s new subscription tier in the United States on Thursday. And experts told TheWrap that the new option should help the entertainment giant pull out of a fiscal slump that’s seen its shares down more than 40% from the start of the year and its direct-to-consumer losses total $4 billion.
