IndieWire

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
Vogue Magazine

‘I’m Not Trying to Be America’s Sweetheart’: Hong Chau on Her Banner Year

As an actress, Hong Chau’s resume is lean but mighty. What it lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality; series like Watchmen and Homecoming, movies by Alexander Payne, Paul Thomas Anderson, and the latest from Darren Aronofsky. Next year she’ll appear opposite Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichert’s Showing Up and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, set in Spain.
Deadline

Craig Ferguson Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Peabody and Emmy-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian Craig Ferguson has signed with CAA for representation in Comedy Touring. Ferguson is maybe best known as host of popular The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, which ran on CBS for 10 years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube, accumulating millions of views every year through fan-posted clips. In 2016, Ferguson debuted his original History Channel show Join Or Die, which featured the Scottish-born comedian and his celebrity friends debating provocative and timely topics with history experts. Ferguson hosted syndicated game show Celebrity Name Game, which earned him the Daytime...

