Read full article on original website
Related
Almeida theatre cancels performances of A Streetcar Named Desire as actor withdraws
Patsy Ferran will take over from Lydia Wilson when the London production opens a week late, alongside co-stars Paul Mescal and Anjana Vasan
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Netflix Series Was Shot in Bucharest, Romania
'Wednesday' takes place in a fictional version of Jericho, Vermont, but the series was shot thousands of miles away in Bucharest, Romania.
Irene Cara, who sang hits from ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance,’ dies at 63
Singer and actress Irene Cara, perhaps best known for the hit songs “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist confirmed.
Watch Nicole Kidman Surprise a Broadway Audience, Donate $100K to HIV Group
Talk about a showstopper: Attendees at a recent performance of Broadway’s The Music Man got an extra treat when Oscar winner Nicole Kidman popped up from the audience and dropped a cool $100,000 for an autographed hat being auctioned by the show’s star, Hugh Jackman, to support HIV causes.
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
‘I’m Not Trying to Be America’s Sweetheart’: Hong Chau on Her Banner Year
As an actress, Hong Chau’s resume is lean but mighty. What it lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality; series like Watchmen and Homecoming, movies by Alexander Payne, Paul Thomas Anderson, and the latest from Darren Aronofsky. Next year she’ll appear opposite Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichert’s Showing Up and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, set in Spain.
Craig Ferguson Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Peabody and Emmy-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian Craig Ferguson has signed with CAA for representation in Comedy Touring. Ferguson is maybe best known as host of popular The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, which ran on CBS for 10 years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube, accumulating millions of views every year through fan-posted clips. In 2016, Ferguson debuted his original History Channel show Join Or Die, which featured the Scottish-born comedian and his celebrity friends debating provocative and timely topics with history experts. Ferguson hosted syndicated game show Celebrity Name Game, which earned him the Daytime...
Comments / 0