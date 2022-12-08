Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
mdtheatreguide.com
Theatre Review: ‘Love’s Labor’s Lassoed’ at Lumina Studio Theatre
Lumina Studio Theatre, a youth theater company based in Silver Spring, is celebrating its twenty-fifth year with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labor’s Lost,” set in the Old American West of our imagination and old TV shows. “Love’s Labor’s Lassoed,” adapted and directed by Sophie Cameron and Meg Lebow, is a buoyant update of one of the Bard’s lesser plays that pokes fun at the original text and stereotypes of the Old West with lines like “Violence, challenging authority, and poetry—everything the West is about!”
mdtheatreguide.com
Theatre Review: ‘Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’ at Everyman Theatre
The holidays are a time when many of us entertain out-of-town guests. It serves as a wonderful opportunity to show off our area to them. Family and friends whose ideas of Baltimore come from “The Wire” are pleasantly surprised by the quality of our arts scene, and smarter theater companies take this into account when planning their seasons. At Everyman this month, a Ken Ludwig stage adaptation of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is guaranteed to secure bragging rights over visitors from the hinterlands.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Here Comes the Bride
What a lovely gown for a winter wedding at Christ Church, Easton! Can you date the Cadillac the bride is exiting? This Talbot Historical Society Laird Wise Collection negative envelopes only identification is the name Pilch. Perhaps you recognize the bride or her gentleman companion? Great view of the old Harrison Street Armory in the background. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!
FodorsTravel
6 Fabulous Baltimore Foodie Experiences
Find yourself "charmed" by these culinary hot spots in Baltimore. From the Baltimore Museum of Art’s outstanding Matisse collection to the historic waterfront Fell’s Point neighborhood, there are plenty of reasons to visit Baltimore (from Washington, D.C., it’s an hour’s drive and a 30-minute Amtrak ride). Another reason to plan a long weekend is the city’s incredible foodie scene–sure, you likely know about Maryland blue crabs served in any number of delicious ways (crab fries, anyone?), but here are a few other can’t-miss culinary experiences to check out in Charm City.
Local florist provides Marylanders with the perfect floral arrangements for their holiday season
BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements."We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We...
Wbaltv.com
Decades-old Christmas tradition back at Ladew Gardens
MONKTON, Md. — A 40-year-old Christmas tradition is back at Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton. The holiday open house is a special three-day event, and 11 News was got an exclusive tour. "It just hasn't been Christmas without Ladew. This is what we do to get energized, ready for...
chestertownspy.org
Christine Dayton Architect Team Awarded 2022 Award by Annapolis Home Magazine
Christine M. Dayton Architect, P.A. has been awarded the Design Excellence Merit Award for Traditional or Transitional Residential Architecture by Annapolis Home Magazine as part of its 2022 Builder and Fine Design Awards for a residence in Church Creek, Maryland. Dayton, an Easton-based architect, has earned a reputation for artful design, thoughtful attention to detail, and a highly collaborative working style.
Wbaltv.com
Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore
Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
talbotspy.org
Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service
Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington D.C. – (With Photos)
Welcome to Washington D.C., home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. Whether you are looking for an upscale brunch experience with your friends or family, or whether you want to go back in time and get breakfast at a timeless diner, we’ve got them all.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jewelry chain shifts HQ to Times Square from Baltimore
There’s life in the Times Square office market despite recent exits of several large tenants. Trend-setting lab-made jewelry chain Pandora is moving its US headquarters from Baltimore to 1540 Broadway, the former Bertelsmann Building, taking 27,936 square feet on the 35th floor. The asking rent on the 15-year lease was $82 per square foot, sources said.
CA Board 8 December Meeting Recap: Exasperated and Dysfunctional
The CA Board of directors held their monthly meeting on Thursday December 8th. The meeting was focused almost entirely on the budget but was noteworthy for an extremely long segment of testimony from residents, a tremendous display of disorganization and confusion by multiple board members, a significant conflict over the board’s compliance with its conflict-of-interest policy, boiling tensions between board members, and a general sense of exasperation.
Towerlight
Towson holds dedication ceremony for Vatz auditorium; protests occur
Towson University officially dedicated the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard E. Vatz, a longtime professor and adviser of the embattled chapter of Turning Point USA, on Friday following several weeks of community outrage and requests for the university to reconsider the dedication. The Ceremony. The dedication ceremony, attended by...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County hiking, biking loop dedicated to late public servant
EDGEMERE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park in honor of former public servant and avid bicyclist, Steven L. Kreseski. A native and resident of Baltimore City, Kreseski served three years as chief of staff for former Governor Robert...
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Tupac Shakur’s Baltimore Home is For Sale
Tupac Shakur lived in Baltimore during his teenage years. He praised the city and his experiences for helping mold him into a great performer.
Annapolis has you covered with holiday activities this year
Annapolis is one Maryland's oldest cities, so they've had a lot of practice throwing holiday parties. It's historic, it's on the bay and a lot is going on this week.
AdWeek
WRC Veteran Reporter Pat Collins to Retire at End of Year
Another veteran reporter for an NBC owned station is retiring at the end of the year. WRC reporter Pat Collins has announced his retirement after 36 years at the station. The Washington, D.C. native joined WRC in 1986 after working as a newspaper reporter, an Army medic in Vietnam, and later as a reporter at WJLA in Washington, D.C. and at WLS in Chicago. He also spent seven years as a general assignment, investigative and feature reporter for WDVM (now WUSA) in Washington, D.C.
Committee to map out new vision for White Marsh Town Center
A new task force is set to map out a new vision for White Marsh Town Center, especially the struggling White Marsh Mall
WTOP
Jukeboxes to bar stools: How you can own Silver Diner memorabilia
Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest location in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston on Dec. 14 while simultaneously closing its nearby Clarendon location — and it is currently auctioning off some of the Clarendon location’s nostalgic memorabilia for charity. It is also holding a raffle for some...
