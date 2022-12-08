Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of buying gun that killed DPD officer to appear for plea hearing
According to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, a plea hearing and final pretrial conference will be held Monday, December 12 for Sheldon Thomas.
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn man who mooned judge, charged with ethnic intimidation, goes on hunger strike
The brother of a Dearborn man who is facing criminal cases in Wayne and Oakland counties said he is now on a hunger strike while in jail. “Coronavirus came, he got sick and the PTSD from losing his business,” Hussein Chokr said. “All this took him to a different mental state of mind, and this is when his mental health crisis started.”
Police searching for thieves who stole an ATM out of a Baymont Inn on 8 Mile
According to police, the group of thieves stole an ATM right from the hotel's lobby. Police say they used chains and a white Jeep to do so.
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
The Oakland Press
Macomb County man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel, police say
A Macomb County driver who had been out for night at a bar was arrested for drunk driving after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car, according to Troy police. Police said the incident took place about 1:30 a. m. Dec. 3 in the area of Rochester Road and Barclay Circle.
Detroit police announce new non-lethal weapons for officers
The Detroit Police Department on Monday announced that new body cameras and non-lethal weapons would soon be rolling out to officers.
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
Family of slain Michigan student Julia Niswender hopes police will investigate
Julia Niswender, 23, was a student at Eastern Michigan University when she was killed in her off-campus apartment.
Detroit Street Gang Leader Faces Mandatory Life Sentence Following Convictions
A federal jury convicted the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang of racketeering and murder, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Friday. These convictions conclude a two-week trial held in Port Huron before U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland. Ison was joined in the
fox2detroit.com
Double shooting leaves 1 dead • Comerica Park's new lights • Racial slur at DSO performance
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
2 workers fired from Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office after alleged narcotics theft; prosecutors considering criminal charges
Two Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees were fired – and may face criminal charges – for allegedly stealing prescription drugs that were tagged for disposal.
Detroit News
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
The Oakland Press
Case advances against man charged with killing co-worker in Pontiac
The case against a man charged with fatally shooting his coworker has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Dec. 9, Judge Sheila Miller Martin — a visiting judge for 50th District Court — determined there was probable cause to bind over the case against Nathanial Ebarra for a fatal shooting last summer.
The Oakland Press
Macomb, Oakland communities receive forestry grants from state DNR
Seven projects in Oakland County and one in Macomb County recently received word they are line for a community forestry grant, according to state officials. They are among 24 recipients that will split $238,600 in community forestry grant awards issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program.
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
Detroit police identify Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection to quadruple shooting — search for suspects continues
Detroit police said the alleged gunmen who open fired on four victims in a non-fatal shooting outside the Westin hotel in Detroit on Friday were driving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the latest update to the case over the weekend.
Comments / 0