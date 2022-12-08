ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man charged with killing co-worker in Pontiac

The case against a man charged with fatally shooting his coworker has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Dec. 9, Judge Sheila Miller Martin — a visiting judge for 50th District Court — determined there was probable cause to bind over the case against Nathanial Ebarra for a fatal shooting last summer.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Macomb, Oakland communities receive forestry grants from state DNR

Seven projects in Oakland County and one in Macomb County recently received word they are line for a community forestry grant, according to state officials. They are among 24 recipients that will split $238,600 in community forestry grant awards issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy