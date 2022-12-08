ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

BevNET.com

Fizzy Beez Now Available at Raley’s in Northern Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam’s Fizzy Beez line of full-flavor, ready-to-drink, vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails sweetened with ethically farmed organic honey are now available at all 11 Raley’s in northern Nevada. To celebrate Fizzy Beez’s introduction to Nevada, Annika, an eight-time...
NEVADA STATE

