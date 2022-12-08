ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Chamber gift certificates can now be ordered through online store

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nucil_0jc1nKjR00

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to consider purchasing Chamber gift certificates for those on their holiday gift list. These Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at hundreds of member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally, much at small businesses.

New this month, those interested in purchasing Chamber gift certificates can now use an online store to place their order. The process can be completed in four easy steps, detailed on the store’s page on WausauChamber.com. Please note that Chamber members may elect to receive an emailed invoice for payment; however, payment is required prior to pick-up. You may pay in advance with a credit card, or you may pay with cash or a company check upon pick-up.

“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase.” said David Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including small businesses and families”.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue. Search an online directory on WausauChamber.com for the most up-to-date list of businesses that accept Chamber gift certificates.

Visit WausauChamber.com to place your order. Orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce office at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120 in Wausau. Please allow three business days to process large orders. Order by Friday, December 16 to ensure that your gift certificates are ready for Christmas.

If you have any questions about ordering gift certificates online, please call 715-845-6231.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Pair of national speakers to headline Women’s Leadership Conference

WAUSAU — National speakers Natalie Johnson and Annie Meehan will be featured at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Conference to be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild. The event will also feature a panel of local business leaders, sharing their tips for maintaining a well-balanced life around the responsibilities of work, family, volunteerism and more.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Dec. 12

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Help Serve a Warm Meal with the Aging and Disability Resource Center daily at Jenny Towers in Merrill. Set up begins at 10 a.m., service is at 11:30 a.m. and clean up ends by 1 p.m. Come one day a week or help as you can. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Contact Peggy at peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or 888-486-9545 for more information.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO to step down

Marshfield Clinic Health System today announced that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, is stepping down as CEO in September 2023. Turney became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014 and will continue to lead the system as it progresses through the proposed merger with Essentia Health, announced in October. The two health systems anticipate reaching a definitive agreement in the coming months.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Man of Honor Society readies for ham giveaway

WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 14th annual Ham Giveaway Dec. 10 at Marathon Park in Wausau. Guidelines will replicate 2021. The Man of Honor Society’s mission is to give back to veterans and active military in Marathon County. The giveaway, which begins at 9 a.m. is typically finished within 45 minutes or fewer. In 2021, more than 600 hams were distributed.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022

Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Energy Fair seeks exhibitors, workshop presenters

CUSTER – The Midwest Renewable Energy Association seeks exhibitors and workshop presenters for The Energy Fair, held June 23 through June 25 in Custer. Held since 1990, the mission of the fair is to offer the public information on clean energy and sustainable living. The Energy Fair brings an...
CUSTER, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Christmas concert coming up at UW Center for Civic Engagement

I want to spread the news about a wonderful concert band at the UW-Stevens Point Wausau location. I have been involved in music for most of my life. This group is very special to me. There is a good mix of people with ages from high school to retired. They are talented, fun and enjoyable to make music with. It reminds me of my high school experiences when those low brass players make me laugh. That said, the quality of musicianship of my friends is amazing.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Hats, headwear exhibitions debut at Woodson Art Museum

WAUSAU – Two new exhibitions recently debuted at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. “The Global Language of Headwear: Cultural Identity, Rites of Passage & Spirituality” opened Dec. 3, and “Stormy Kromer: Evolution of a Classic” also opened recently. Both are on view through Feb. 26, 2023.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Dec. 6

Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Riverside Park contamination remediation process drags on

The bidding for Wausau’s Riverside Park cleanup has been delayed again with the city waiting for results of soil samples taken last month, city officials said on Monday. The new bidding target is now January or February but even that depends on the extent of the excavation that needs to be carried out at the park, according to the plan shared by the Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest celebrates 2022 National Honor Society inductees

WESTON – D.C. Everest Senior High School hosted its annual National Honor Society Induction Ceremony and welcomed 130 initiates from grades 10 – 12 on Dec. 7. The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization that recognizes high-achieving high school students. Students are selected based on their exceptional scholarship, service, leadership and character. NHS membership not only recognizes student accomplishments, but challenges inductees to remain actively involved in academics, school activities and community service.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Spicy Ginger Man

This week’s featured cocktail is a delightful holiday treat to sip and savor, the Spicy Ginger Man. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!. Cocktail of the Week: Spicy Ginger Man. 1 oz. Vanilla...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy