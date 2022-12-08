ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Columbus Coffee Shops

Where do you go when you want a cup of morning brown? Everyone’s got a favorite cafe, and collectively, our readers have voted once again for their favorite coffee shop to help us determine the best of the year!. In first place once again is Stauf’s Coffee Roasters. With...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Citing an ongoing lawsuit, this popular vegan eatery has closed

A prominent vegan eatery in Columbus has shut its doors, at least for now. According to owner Ty Banks, the meatless food truck Where It All Vegan has closed due to an ongoing lawsuit. Its final day or operation was Dec. 11 at It’s All Natural Temple Store’s Winter Vegan Pop-up.
COLUMBUS, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 210,522-square-foot shopping center in Ohio

Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of Plaza Shopping Center, a 210,522-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, Ohio, within the Columbus metropolitan area. The property sold for $10.6 million to Baltimore-based America’s Realty LLC. The sale was brokered by the Patton | Wiles | Fuller Group of Marcus &...
LANCASTER, OH
614now.com

Ohio fried chicken chain opening in Grandview next week

While Grandview lost Sweet Carrot just over a year ago, it’s about to gain a suitable replacement. According to its Instagram account, Hot Chicken Takeover will open its first-ever Grandview restaurant on Dec. 16. The eatery is located in the former home of Sweet Carrot, at 1417 W. 5th...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Demolition Crews Remain on Scene after GE Fire

Circleville – Overnight crews sat on the property to make sure that the fire did not rekindle at the former GE building in Circleville. A call came out around 6 pm of a possible structure fire in a large building located at 559 East Ohio Street on Saturday night. The cause demolition that was occurring on the location.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
614now.com

Lodge-inspired sports bar and restaurant chain planning first Columbus location

According to records filed with the City of Columbus, a national bar and restaurant chain is planning to open its first-ever central Ohio location. Twin Peaks, the lodge-inspired bar and kitchen that employs “Twin Peaks Girls” as servers, appears to be in the early stages of launching a new location in the Polaris area.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Public Art Displays in Columbus

A growing number of publicly accessible outdoor art displays have been popping up in recent years. From permanent sculpture to large-scale murals to temporary pop-ups, art is making a bigger and bigger splash throughout the city every year. We asked our readers this year to help identify their favorite public...
COLUMBUS, OH
fox32chicago.com

Krispy Kreme offers a dozen doughnuts for $1 on annual 'Day of the Dozens'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten the holidays by offering fans a dozen doughnuts for $1. The doughnut chain’s annual deal, called "Day of the Dozens," falls every year on Dec. 12. Customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price with the promo code DOZEN.
COLUMBUS, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat

Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Addison Farms development moving along

Three months after receiving final approval on Addison Farms, Addison Delaware LLC is moving forward quickly with the massive development. On Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission approved four requests by Addison Delaware LLC pertaining both to the overall development and to specific portions of the project. The requests included an infrastructure and overall preliminary and final subdivision plat for the approximately 273-acre overall development, as well as a preliminary subdivision plat for Subareas A and H, to be known as Addison Farms North.
DELAWARE, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus

A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus set to vote on flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is set to vote this week on a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits, a topic that has received a lot of attention from those both for and against the ban. “If we are adults, you cannot tell adults what to do and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Old GE Building On Fire in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – Emergency Crews are on the scene of a possible structure fire at the GE building around 6 pm. According to early reports, a call came in around 6 pm of smoke and fire at the building located at 559 East Ohio Street building. The old GE building...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy