Three months after receiving final approval on Addison Farms, Addison Delaware LLC is moving forward quickly with the massive development. On Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission approved four requests by Addison Delaware LLC pertaining both to the overall development and to specific portions of the project. The requests included an infrastructure and overall preliminary and final subdivision plat for the approximately 273-acre overall development, as well as a preliminary subdivision plat for Subareas A and H, to be known as Addison Farms North.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO