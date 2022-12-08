Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Daily Deals: PS5 God of War Console Bundle in Stock, SSDs, Harry Potter Illustrated Edition Books, and More
There are some new deals that would make for some excellent holiday gift ideas. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Home for the Nintendo Switch just dropped in price yet again, the PS5 God of War Bundle is still available at select locations, the LEGO Back to the Future Delorean is $30 off, and the newest Apple TV 4K is cheaper than on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
IGN
Holiday Gift Deal: All Harry Potter Illustrated Edition Hardcover Books on Sale, Including Order of the Phoenix
Amazon has brought back this excellent Cyber Week deal: every Harry Potter Illustrated Edition Hardcover book is at least 50% off, thanks to a combination of instant discounts and a stackable clippable coupon right on the product page. This includes the newest Harry Potter: Order of the Phoenix that was released last month. You can get all 5 books for under $100! This deal wasn't around on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It's definitely going to be a popular seller for Christmas gift shoppers, so jump on thesnow before they sell out.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
The Verge
Apple’s terrific M1 iPad Air is matching its best price to date right now
The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re doing a little weekend window shopping for yourself or others this weekend, we’ve collected a handful of excellent deals that we think we think will allow you to cross more than just a few names off your list. Starting things...
Christmas 2022 gift guide: Best holiday deals under $100
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Make the holidays merry and bright without busting your budget. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying gifts for friends...
Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
CNET
Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna
Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
This Rare Pre-Production Lamborghini Urraco Can Be Yours for a Cool $109,000
It may be hard to believe now, but there was a time when Lamborghini was concerned with affordability. During the 1970s and ‘80s, Lamborghini released a trio of more accessible models, the first of which was the Urraco. The brand’s pivot towards affordability didn’t last long, though, making the coupé one of the rarest models in Raging Bull history. That’s why it’s so noteworthy that a gorgeous pre-production example of the Urraco was just listed for sale by Weekend Heroes. The Urraco launched in 1973, the same year that production of the marque’s breakthrough, the Miura, ended. The model was Lamborghini’s answer...
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
IGN
Final Fantasy XVI: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s official: Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PS5 on June 22, 2023. It will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for at least six months, after which it may come to PC and/or Xbox — but Square Enix has made no announcements so far. FF16 will be available in a few editions, and you can see the pricing and contents of each below. Let’s get to it.
CNET
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
Digital Trends
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
AOL Corp
10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
Christmas Jewelry Gifts 2022: Find the best online jewelry stores for the perfect gift this holiday season
Need to find the best jewelry gifts for your mom, wife, or anyone else on your shopping list? Check out these amazing pieces of jewelry that can ship right to your front door in time to make it under the Christmas tree.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV receives hefty 42% discount
The large 65-inch variant of the popular LG C2 with 120Hz and Dolby Vision support originally carried a lofty price tag of US$2,499 upon its release earlier this year, but the latest OLED TV deal offers an enormous discount of more than US$1,000 on this beautiful 2022 television set. OLED...
IGN
Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent - Official Launch Trailer
Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent is available now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Watch the launch trailer for another look at this strategy RPG, set in the world of Class of Heroes. In Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent, create your own party of students in a fantasy realm. Pick...
Apple Insider
Deals: get a free $30 gift card with a Costco membership
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For a limited time only, get afree $30 digital Costco Shop Card with a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership. Costco membership deals are incredibly rare, but AppleInsider readers this weekend can take advantage of...
IGN
Adult Swim Yule Log Review
On Sunday, Dec. 11, Adult Swim debuted a surprise feature-length horror movie called Adult Swim Yule Log. It is now available to stream on HBO Max. From writer and director Casper Kelly — the madman behind viral short “Too Many Cooks” and Mandy’s Cheddar Goblin — comes Adult Swim Yule Log. It is, as presumed, anything but your standard recording of a flickering fire on loop. In “Too Many Cooks” fashion, the traditional holiday video becomes an absurd flavor of Christmas Horror on a shoestring budget. Think along the lines of ThanksKilling, specifically the out-of-bounds ThanksKilling 3, in terms of how Kelly turns a flaming log into a Christmas Horror antagonist. Adult Swim’s first fright flick is in the vein of schlocky ‘80s midnighters, where chaos trumps coherency. Maybe burn this hallucinogenic strain after you already have the munchies?
Comments / 0