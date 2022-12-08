It may be hard to believe now, but there was a time when Lamborghini was concerned with affordability. During the 1970s and ‘80s, Lamborghini released a trio of more accessible models, the first of which was the Urraco. The brand’s pivot towards affordability didn’t last long, though, making the coupé one of the rarest models in Raging Bull history. That’s why it’s so noteworthy that a gorgeous pre-production example of the Urraco was just listed for sale by Weekend Heroes. The Urraco launched in 1973, the same year that production of the marque’s breakthrough, the Miura, ended. The model was Lamborghini’s answer...

10 DAYS AGO