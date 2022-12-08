Read full article on original website
Man arrested after following woman home from casino and robbing her
CANTON TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested after following a woman home from a casino and stealing her purse. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Oswego New York observed a 71-year-old woman from Canton, PA while she was inside the Tioga Downs Casino in New York in November.
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
Man arrested on arson charges for a Scranton fire
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Scranton Police have arrested Daniel Saenz who is now facing felony arson charges. Saenz is accused of placing two incendiary time-delay devices inside a home in the 1400 block of Gardner Avenue back on September 9th where his ex-girlfriend lived. We're told officials at the...
Man charged with falsely imprisoning girlfriend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month. Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m. The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according...
Man stabbed in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — An unidentified man is recovering at Geisinger Medical Center Danville after being stabbed in the lower back early Saturday morning in one Columbia County community. It happened at the intersection of East 6th and Catherine streets in Bloomsburg around 4:20 a.m. The victim told police...
Alleged dealer caught after OD death
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The man accused of providing the drugs that resulted in a man's death in August continued to make drug deals in town, according to charges. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, sold a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer to 23-year-old Edward Heckler on Aug. 20, police say. Two others with Heckler overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital. Despite the man's death, Dunlap continued using...
Settlement made for man who claims he was harassed by Williamsport officer
Williamsport, Pa. — A Steelton man will receive $50,000 for his federal civil lawsuit against a Williamsport Bureau of Police officer who he claimed harassed him and handcuffed without a legitimate cause. The plaintiff, Keith Anderson, filed the suit against Officer Clinton J. Gardner earlier this year for the incident that occurred on High Street on July 14, 2021. The lawsuit went to mediation and the settlement was reached last month with Gardner admitting liability, according to PennLive.com. ...
Alleged drug dealer charged in overdose death
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old man earlier this year after police say he dealt the victim a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, made a drug deal over Snapchat with a woman on Aug. 20 for cocaine, according to Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse. The woman and two of her friends had met the victim, Edward Heckler, at Hess Tavern earlier that night and together, they decided to do cocaine, she...
Man allegedly caught with bottle of urine during drug test
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man reportedly showed up to a drug test at the probation office with a bottle of drug-free urine and a heat pack. Jesse Ray Remensnyder, 41, admitted he brought the urine and a small heat pack attached to the bottle to the Columbia County Probation office, 35 W. Main Street, on Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police say. Urine provided for a drug test must be within a certain temperature range, which is why Remensnyder was allegedly using a heat pack to keep it warm. Remensyder, Shickshinny, was charged with using drug-free urine during a test, and criminal attempt to use drug-free urine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's office on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Docket sheet
Man allegedly steals, cashes check
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 55-year-old man stole a check and forged it to steal nearly $4,000, police say. Frank Roselli reportedly forged a check he stole from Breisch Auto Sales, 2999 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg, on Sept. 19, according to records. The owner of the business contacted police after Roselli allegedly cashed the check at Fulton Bank. Roselli had made the check out for $3,840 for "sub-contract renovations," though the owner said he hadn't had any renovations done. Officer Joshua Pastukca, Scott Township police, reviewed surveillance videos from the bank and compared the man's neck tattoo with Roselli's prison photos, which reportedly matched up. Roselli, who police say has no fixed address, was charged with forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled. Docket sheet
A colonial holiday in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
State Police thwart alleged homicide attempt as it unfolds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A case of being in the right place at the right time thwarts an alleged homicide attempt in Allentown. Authorities said a man tried to shoot another person just as state police happened to be driving by during a prisoner transport to the county jail. It happened...
Man found behind burning home died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The man found dead behind a burning Schuylkill County home died of a gunshot wound to the head, the county coroner said Monday. Christopher Kammerdiener, who lived at the West Penn Township home, was found in a wooded area behind the home with the self-inflicted wound, township police said later Monday.
An Exeter woman was killed in a car crash Saturday
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WOLF) — A woman from Exeter died in a car crash Saturday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 68-year-old Ellen Petoniak was killed while attempting to turn onto the Pittston bypass. It happened as she turned from Chestnut Street in Jenkins Township Saturday...
Man given 2-6 year sentence for attacking guards
West Burlington, Pa. — A 23-year-old man could spend up to six years behind bars for attacking several guards at a prison. Doyle Bonnell of Canton was sentenced to 27-72 months in state prison and fined $250 for injuring three correctional officers at the Bradford County Jail in January. Related reading: Three correctional officers injured in scuffle with inmate Bonnell, who was originally jailed on disorderly conduct charges, slipped out of his restraint belt at the jail and used it to hit a guard. Bonnell continued to struggle with the corrections officers, spitting a "large amount" of salivia in one of the guard's eyes and hitting another in the leg before he was able to be restrained. He was convicted of aggravated assault of law enforcement with a deadly weapon and two counts of simple assault.
Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
Coroner’s office: 1 man dies after shooting in Canton Township, victim identified
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after a shooting in Canton Township. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s Office, the victim was found shot at the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The victim has been identified...
