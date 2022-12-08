Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNT-TV
Meadow Bridge man dies in fatal Route 60 accident
RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died as a result of a fatal car accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County. According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received calls of an accident on Route 60 near Rainelle around 6 PM on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022.
WVNT-TV
3 counties respond to motel fire in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three counties responded to a fire at the T & C Motel in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers. They say fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope,...
WVNT-TV
WVU Law School graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating in 1992.
WVNT-TV
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700...
WVNT-TV
DMV approves West Virginia State University license plate design
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State University (WVSU) fans can soon show their school spirit “wherever the road may take them,” the college announced on Friday. The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMW) approved a special WVSU license plate design. The item was recently launched as part of WVSU Alumni’s statewide collegiate license plate campaign.
WVNT-TV
Service interruptions possible for WVNS 59News viewers on Comcast
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Attention Comcast Cable subscribers!. You could soon lose the full range of our programming you pay for! That means losing Southern West Virginia’s first choice for local news, WVNS 59News. This also means you will lose out on your favorite CBS and FOX programs...
WVNT-TV
Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While Small Business Saturday is in our rearview, the chance to support the places that bring the area its character is constant. More than fifteen local businesses packed the insides of Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent on Sunday, December 11, 2022. From cocoa bombs and...
Comments / 0