Newton June Cowger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Newton June Cowger 76 of Diana passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Newt was born December 13, 1945 in Hacker Valley and was the son of the late Hillard and Lena Simmons Cowger. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Alma Cowger; brother, Denzil Cowger and a sister Lucealie Gillespie. Newt was a jack of all trades, wearing many hats from working as a timber cutter to running heavy machinery on the strip mine and a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, looking for ginseng and enjoyed classic country music. Surviving are his son, Shawn Cowger; brothers, Columbus Cowger and Arnel Cowger; sister, Pauline Joran; two grandchildren, Jacob Cowger and Jessica Cowger; and also his longtime girlfriend Ruth Hines and her son Argul Hines. Service will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Cochran Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Cowger family.
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community. Mr. Hudkins is survived by his wife of 63 years, Agueda Caceres “Laura” Hudkins, who resides at their home in West Milford. Also surviving are three sons, Forris L.H. Hudkins III and wife Arianne of Clarksburg, Wilson “Bob” Hudkins and wife Maria Jose Jouve Mesa of Madrid, Spain, and Julian H. Hudkins of the Republic of Panama; and one daughter, Agueda “Tonie” Teague of Clarksburg, WV. He was grandfather to 13 grandchildren, Cheyenne and Alfred, Michael, Robert, Brie, Kelly, Jason and wife Katie, Laura, Adriana, Noya, Kyle, Brittany, Corey and wife Amber, and Dallas and wife Christy; and 10 great grandchildren. Forris is also survived by his sister, Charlotte Poling of West Milford; as well as several nieces and nephews, including Janet Poling and Shanon Postlewait. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hudkins was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Hudkins, brothers, Donald Hudkins and Nevin Hudkins; and his sister, Ann Buckhannon. Mr. Hudkins retired from the U.S. Navy where he served as Fleet Command Master Chief Petty Officer of the 6th Fleet after 34 years of service to our country, and was a great patriot. He lived and traveled to many parts of the world during his Naval career. Among those places was Algiers, France where he met the love of his life, Agueda Hudkins. He served in several Naval surface and special warfare Naval Fleets including those in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Fleets. Among the commands were: COMDESRON, COMCARGRU, COMCRUDESGRU, NAVCOMMSTA ROTA, and COMSIXTMFLT. In addition, Forris served as a Navy recruiter where he earned a gold star which is among the many high level decorations bestowed upon him. He loved writing and he authored and published three books. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with Reverend Shari Stilenbauer presiding. Interment will follow in the Johnstown Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship born December 7, 1952, passed away surrounded by family on December 8, 2022. Joseph started out as a milk man’s assistant when he was young and ended his working life by being awarded the title of Professor Emeritus at Fairmont State University where he taught classes in both graduate and undergraduate programs. Joe held multiple advanced degrees including a Doctorate of Information Systems from Robert Morris University. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Judy A. (Coleman) Blankenship of Fairmont, WV as well as his three daughters Stacy (Joey) Commodore of Fairmont, WV, Melissa (Ryan) Lowther of Fairmont, WV, and Dawn (Jason Gross) Blankenship of Raleigh, NC. He leaves behind four grandchildren: RyLee Lowther, Jackson Lowther, Reese Commodore, and J. Bryson Commodore. He is also survived by his three brothers Frank (Fonda) Blankenship, Harry (Vickie) Blankenship, and Mike (Linda) Blankenship as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Franklin E. Blankenship and Virginia (Beatty) Blankenship formerly of Chester, WV. Joseph loved his life and never turned down an opportunity to take on a challenge like volunteer firefighting or traveling around the world or working 3rd shift so that he could earn his first bachelor’s degree during the day. He lived happily with his wife and best friend Judy for 49 years. Joseph was fiercely proud of his children and in turn his grandchildren. His family was his priority, and he made sure no one ever went without anything they needed or wanted even if it cost him his own comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Dr. Joseph Blankenship to either the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Ste 320 PMB 226 Estero, FL 33928 or to the Fairmont State Foundation at 1300 Locust Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554.Joseph’s favorite holiday was Christmas, so as Clarence the Angel in It’s a Wonderful Life says, “‘Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’” He will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. James Saunders officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field. Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together. Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field. He said he started this...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 11
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses 72T distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
Father and Son graduate together from GSU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University. Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see...
Morgantown cruises to first win of season over Washington
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown defeated Washington by 75 points in their season opener Friday. View highlights above. Video correction - Sharron Young’s name is mispronounced in the first moments. Apologies, caught myself after the show, won’t happen again! - Tyler Kennett.
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
WVU unveils new nursing pod to support on-the-go parents at sporting events
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents who need a comfortable, private space to nurse at West Virginia University during games, events or office hours now have access to the new WVU Nursing Pod. The new transportable lactation suite is currently located at the Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to...
NCWV All-State Football Award Winners
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 season is officially finished for football this year. Here is a look at each name in our area that received an All-State football team mention this season. AAA. 1st Team:. 2nd Team:. Honorable Mentions:. Charlie Brazier, Bridgeport; Noah Braham, University; Drew Boczek, Morgantown; Savion...
MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
Things to expect at Fairmont’s holiday Christmas parade
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last day for the holiday celebration kicks off tomorrow morning. Activities start at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Food vendors will be serving all your Italian favorites. There will be live music at the Fire House and at Gatherings Church. The parade and blessing of...
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
Applications being accepted to fill circuit judge position in Taylor, Barbour counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy in Taylor and Barbour counties. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Alan D. Moats in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, Gov. Justice said. Candidates must submit their completed applications...
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
