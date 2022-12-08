BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship born December 7, 1952, passed away surrounded by family on December 8, 2022. Joseph started out as a milk man’s assistant when he was young and ended his working life by being awarded the title of Professor Emeritus at Fairmont State University where he taught classes in both graduate and undergraduate programs. Joe held multiple advanced degrees including a Doctorate of Information Systems from Robert Morris University. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Judy A. (Coleman) Blankenship of Fairmont, WV as well as his three daughters Stacy (Joey) Commodore of Fairmont, WV, Melissa (Ryan) Lowther of Fairmont, WV, and Dawn (Jason Gross) Blankenship of Raleigh, NC. He leaves behind four grandchildren: RyLee Lowther, Jackson Lowther, Reese Commodore, and J. Bryson Commodore. He is also survived by his three brothers Frank (Fonda) Blankenship, Harry (Vickie) Blankenship, and Mike (Linda) Blankenship as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Franklin E. Blankenship and Virginia (Beatty) Blankenship formerly of Chester, WV. Joseph loved his life and never turned down an opportunity to take on a challenge like volunteer firefighting or traveling around the world or working 3rd shift so that he could earn his first bachelor’s degree during the day. He lived happily with his wife and best friend Judy for 49 years. Joseph was fiercely proud of his children and in turn his grandchildren. His family was his priority, and he made sure no one ever went without anything they needed or wanted even if it cost him his own comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Dr. Joseph Blankenship to either the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Ste 320 PMB 226 Estero, FL 33928 or to the Fairmont State Foundation at 1300 Locust Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554.Joseph’s favorite holiday was Christmas, so as Clarence the Angel in It’s a Wonderful Life says, “‘Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’” He will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. James Saunders officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO