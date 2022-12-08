Read full article on original website
Lindenhurst, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lindenhurst. The Walt Whitman High School basketball team will have a game with Lindenhurst Senior High School on December 12, 2022, 13:15:00.
osoblanco.org
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
Nassau Community College reverses course, will not reinstate mandatory mask mandate
Nassau Community College has updated its website to say masks are recommended, but not required.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport High School names top 10 seniors for Class of 2023
The top ten seniors for the Class of 2023 have been announced by Freeport High School. The valedictorian and salutatorian are among the top students with the highest cumulative grade point average. Following the announcement, students were treated to breakfast with Superintendent of Schools Kishore Kuncham, high school principal Giselle...
syossetadvance.com
Syosset teacher receives excellence award
The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher, Women in STEM Club Advisor, and High School Mentor Program Coordinator Carisa Steinberg has been honored with the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. Governor Hochul’s Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes educational leaders (PreK-12) who exemplify the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Wanted: New superintendent for East Meadow schools
The search is on for a new superintendent for the East Meadow School District. The current superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Card Jr., announced his retirement after five years with the district effective Aug. 23, 2023. District Wise Search Consultants, a company contracted by districts to help find new personnel, has started...
Herald Community Newspapers
How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise
(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
Santa delivers toys to special needs students on Long Island with the help of Suffolk County PBA
OAKDALE, N.Y. - A sleigh loaded with toys and Santa Claus in the lead surprised dozens of local special needs schoolchildren. Santa could spotted from blocks away making a grand entrance in Oakdale. "We are absolutely blessed to have this wonderful community," one teacher said. "This is the most exciting day of the year," a teacher's aide said. More than 100 special needs children got the unexpected surprise. "Exciting," one said. "He likes giving presents," said another. "Merry Christmas," said another. The Premm Learning Center, filled with special students from all over the county and teachers, aides and volunteers from eastern Suffolk BOCES. "This is an incredible organization. What...
Herald Community Newspapers
Rehab unit a plus for Glen Cove Hospital
Glen Cove Hospital’s rehabilitation center was ranked 47th in the nation by U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2022-2023.” Newsweek ranked the hospital among “America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022.” That’s all great news for the hospital, but even better news for its patients.
Herald Community Newspapers
$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools
A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
Suffolk Harley Owners Group raises money and delivers gifts to children at Ronald McDonald House
Nick Nigro, the group’s leader, began the annual ride four years ago with just a handful of volunteers.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook man saved in time for holidays
Avid bowler Sal Panzarella had a heart attack on Nov. 8, but was saved by nurses at Mercy Hospital. Panzarella, a Lynbrook resident got to work at 5 a.m. and by 7, he began to feel a tingling sensation in his shoulders. By 9 a.m., the feeling traveled down to his fingers. He waited for his co-worker to arrive at 9:45 a.m. to cover his shift at his job in Brooklyn.
longislandbusiness.com
Chick-fil-A Opens in Huntington Station
A long-planned Chick-fil-A location will open on Thursday, December 8 in Huntington Station. Huntington Now reported that the business had already opened prior to the official announcement. A new Chick-fil-A usually means long lines. The fast food restaurant will be open from 6:30am to 10pm, Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A...
2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause
Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
longisland.com
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
Popular Sports Journalist From NY, Age 48, Dies Suddenly While In Press Box Covering World Cup
A popular sports journalist died while covering a game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Grant Wahl, a New York City resident and soccer analyst for CBS Sports, was age 48. According to CBS News, Wahl collapsed while in the press box during the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match early Saturday, Dec. 10. Paramedics quickly responded, but Wahl was pronounced dead a short time later, the report said.
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes
A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
