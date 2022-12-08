ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
Legislation in Texas would limit access to drag show performances

One bill in the Texas legislature seeks to strictly regulate drag shows and another proposed piece of legislation would limit who can attend them. Lilly Quiroz (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. She pitches and produces interviews for Morning Edition, and occasionally goes to the dark side to produce the podcast Up First on the overnights.
Oregon’s student financial aid programs show mixed results

Oregon’s primary grant programs offering financial help for low-income college students show mixed results after several years, according to annual reports presented to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a Thursday meeting. The Oregon Opportunity Grant, which awards scholarships based on need to more than 30,000 students each year,...
As universal free lunch takes hold in schools, Oregon will shift how it measures student poverty levels

The growing movement to provide free school lunches for all students — a concept that gained momentum during the pandemic — has left Oregon policymakers with a conundrum. On the one hand, the idea has staying power, and support from powerful allies who say it can make a meaningful dent in food insecurity rates. In 2018-2019, about 25% of Oregon schools gave free meals to all students, regardless of their ability to pay. In the current school year, that’s jumped to more than 50%.
Oregon elections director resigns, cites extraordinary challenges

Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we are at an extraordinarily challenging...
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin

KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
Arguments abound over whether Oregon should raise alcohol price

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Oregon's deadliest addiction and we're examining one controversial solution: Recovery advocates want to raise the price of alcohol to combat heavy drinking and curb alcohol use disorder. The Oregon Health Authority says excessive alcohol use remains the third leading cause of preventable death among Oregonians...
Phoenix High School wrestling team hosts flea market fundraiser

PHOENIX. Ore. -- On Saturday, the Phoenix High School wrestling team organized a flea market, for the first time, to raise funds for the team and the special education department at the school. The fundraiser included nearly 50 vendors, a silent auction, and a raffle in the gymnasium. Members of...
Oregon Elections Director to resign, citing proliferation of disinformation

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin has submitted her letter of resignation and will leave office on January 20, 2023, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. In her letter of resignation, Scroggin thanked Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for the opportunity to serve Oregonians...
KGW’s ‘Straight Talk’ highlights 2022; The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Betsy Hammond talks politics

Betsy Hammond, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s politics and education editor, joined KGW-TV’s “Straight Talk” to recap some of 2022′s biggest stories, including November’s general election. Watch here:. Hammond was joined by journalists from Oregon Public Broadcasting, Willamette Week and The Columbian. Hammond highlighted the unusual three-way...
Readers respond: Stop Oregon’s coyote-killing contests

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on Dec. 16 for an all-day hearing in Portland, during which they will vote either to accept or deny a petition to make rules prohibiting coyote killing contests. This is not the first time Oregonians have demanded to stop this cruelty. There have been multiple attempts at this. There is overwhelming support across the state of Oregon to stop this awful practice. It simply does not represent most Oregonians and their support for science-based, humane and ethical wildlife management policies.
Klamath Basin News, Friday, Dec. 9 – Winter Storm Warning, 5-8 Inches of Snow Expected In Next 24 Hours in the Basin

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/9 – Grange Co-op Grand Opening of New Location in White City, Medford Police Department Asks for Assistance in Locating Robbery Suspect

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:58 AM DEC. 9, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON...
