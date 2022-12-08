Read full article on original website
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
KHQ Right Now
School delays for Friday, Dec. 9
As a snowstorm sweeps the region, some school districts have announced delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Oakesdale SD | 2 Hours Late | Buses on Paved Roads Only.
natureworldnews.com
Icy and Slippery Slope Road Caused Chain Reaction Car Crashes in Oregon; Weather Forecast Reminds Motorists of Travel Hazards
According to local reports, a chain reaction car crash happened in Pendleton, Oregon, as one vehicle accidentally slid down a slippery and icy road slope in the area due to snowfall and cold weather. The winter season recently began, and the forecast explained that snowfall and rain could unload in...
