The Ringer

Who’s Afraid of a Four-Day Work Week?

4 Day Week Global is a nonprofit organization that recently conducted a trial with 33 companies and 900 workers that replaced the typical five-day week with a four-day work week with no change in pay. After the six-month trial ended, 97 percent of employees who responded said they didn’t want to go back to five days per week, and most employers rated the overall experience 9 out of 10.
Fortune

The ‘great remote work mismatch’ is here: Workers are looking for WFH roles that are dwindling before their eyes￼

There are fewer remote work opportunities for job seekers looking for flexibility. We’ve gone through just about every narrative at this point: remote work is dead, it’s here to stay, it is the new normal. Whatever side of the argument you may be on, one thing stands true: Employers are offering fewer and fewer remote work opportunities even as demand for such work remains.
Detroit News

Why did so many American men quit working? Study points to social status

A decline in social status relative to better-paid peers is a key reason why so many American men have dropped out of the labor force, according to the latest paper to examine a conundrum that’s baffled economists for decades. Men’s sense of their status in the labor market is...
TechCrunch

Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows

A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
CBS News

Why have so many American men given up on work?

Many men in the U.S. leave the labor force when their earnings decline compared with their better-paid peers, new research shows. The study found that more men drop out when workers' relative earnings fall. The findings, from the Federal Reserve of Boston, help explain a trend economists have been puzzling...
ceoworld.biz

Jobs of the Future: How Work Is Changing

The way people work is rapidly changing due to the amount of people who are not satisfied with their jobs. Workers 18-24 now change jobs nearly six times on average compared to older generations who only change jobs 2-3 times. Workers are now prioritizing their mental health and work-life balance, and businesses are having to shift the way they operate in order to keep employees happy and to stay productive.

