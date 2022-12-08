Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Who’s Afraid of a Four-Day Work Week?
4 Day Week Global is a nonprofit organization that recently conducted a trial with 33 companies and 900 workers that replaced the typical five-day week with a four-day work week with no change in pay. After the six-month trial ended, 97 percent of employees who responded said they didn’t want to go back to five days per week, and most employers rated the overall experience 9 out of 10.
The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay
A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
The ‘great remote work mismatch’ is here: Workers are looking for WFH roles that are dwindling before their eyes￼
There are fewer remote work opportunities for job seekers looking for flexibility. We’ve gone through just about every narrative at this point: remote work is dead, it’s here to stay, it is the new normal. Whatever side of the argument you may be on, one thing stands true: Employers are offering fewer and fewer remote work opportunities even as demand for such work remains.
33 companies tested a 4-day workweek. None are planning to switch back
(NEXSTAR) – One less day of work, not a dollar less in pay – for an employee, what’s not to love? But even employers like the idea, a recent trial of about 30 companies shows. Thirty-three companies employing about 1,000 people in the U.S., Ireland and Australia...
Detroit News
Why did so many American men quit working? Study points to social status
A decline in social status relative to better-paid peers is a key reason why so many American men have dropped out of the labor force, according to the latest paper to examine a conundrum that’s baffled economists for decades. Men’s sense of their status in the labor market is...
The remote work revolution has only arrived for the ‘metropolitan elite,’ major new study argues
You may have read a lot this year about remote work. Three years into the pandemic, life is so close to back to normal that Ticketmaster is failing to process the wild demand for Taylor Swift tickets and e-commerce shopping has come crashing back to earth as people leave their homes to return to brick-and-mortar stores.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
Why have so many American men given up on work?
Many men in the U.S. leave the labor force when their earnings decline compared with their better-paid peers, new research shows. The study found that more men drop out when workers' relative earnings fall. The findings, from the Federal Reserve of Boston, help explain a trend economists have been puzzling...
abovethelaw.com
The Biden Administration Should Extend The 60-Day Grace Period For Laid-Off Skilled Immigrant Workers
By now, you’ve likely seen the headlines that immigrant workers who are part of the massive layoff of workers during this economic downturn will have just 60 days to find new employment or leave the country. Sixty days. But that’s not even the worst of it. The workers affected...
ceoworld.biz
Jobs of the Future: How Work Is Changing
The way people work is rapidly changing due to the amount of people who are not satisfied with their jobs. Workers 18-24 now change jobs nearly six times on average compared to older generations who only change jobs 2-3 times. Workers are now prioritizing their mental health and work-life balance, and businesses are having to shift the way they operate in order to keep employees happy and to stay productive.
