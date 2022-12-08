Noem wants review of state holdings for possible security threats

(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she wants to make sure the state is not investing in companies that pose a threat to national security.

She is asking the South Dakota Investment Council to review all of the companies that have received state funds.

“South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” Noem said. “The Investment Council has ensured that South Dakota has the best-funded pension in the country. But it is not possible to make good deals with bad people. If this review shows that such investment is taking place, then the Investment Council should propose alternative investment options.”

Noem said she wants the review completed in seven days.

The request comes a week after Noem issued an executive order banning TikTok from all state-owned devices. The social media app is owned by China-based ByteDance.

“The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform,” Noem said.

Other governors have followed Noem in banning TikTok from state-owned devices, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.