ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Noem wants review of state holdings for possible security threats

By By Kim Jarrett | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vAlZ_0jc1iYoA00

(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she wants to make sure the state is not investing in companies that pose a threat to national security.

She is asking the South Dakota Investment Council to review all of the companies that have received state funds.

“South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” Noem said. “The Investment Council has ensured that South Dakota has the best-funded pension in the country. But it is not possible to make good deals with bad people. If this review shows that such investment is taking place, then the Investment Council should propose alternative investment options.”

Noem said she wants the review completed in seven days.

The request comes a week after Noem issued an executive order banning TikTok from all state-owned devices. The social media app is owned by China-based ByteDance.

“The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform,” Noem said.

Other governors have followed Noem in banning TikTok from state-owned devices, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Ivey urges amendment to Alabama’s execution policy

(The Center Square) – Just three weeks after initiating a review of all death penalty cases in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey has penned a letter to the state’s Supreme Court asking for an amendment to current rules. The Republican governor penned a letter Monday to the chief justice and associate judges to propose an amendment to the court rule “that will improve the administration of capital punishment” in the state. ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

I-1480 would require Legislature to review Washington governor's emergency powers

(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee may have ended his COVID-19 state of emergency earlier this year after 975 days of it being in effect, but the issue of the governor’s emergency powers hasn't going away. Initiative 1480 is a citizen initiative to the state Legislature that would require lawmakers review the governor’s powers in a public emergency after 30 days. Oct. 31 was the last day of Inslee’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Congressman Gallagher’s China strategy more than just TikTok ban

(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin congressman who is about to take over the House’s committee on China says he’s got more plans than just a ban on TikTok. Congressman Mike Gallagher over the weekend said he wants to move America away from its dependence on China and strengthen the U.S. military to counter China’s growing presence. “We need to reduce our economic dependency on China, and we need to...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Maine's public advocate calls for utility bill relief

(The Center Square) – Maine’s consumer watchdog has filed an emergency request with the state seeking relief for low-income consumers facing rising energy bills. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission, Public Advocate William Harwood calls for a temporary increase of payments under the state's Low Income Assistance Program, with a $75 credit to bump up monthly benefits by about $25 per household. Harwood asked utility regulators to...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana voters approved three constitutional amendments

(The Center Square) — Louisiana voters approved three constitutional amendments and elected a new Public Service Commission member on Saturday. Democrat Davante Lewis defeated three-term incumbent Democrat Lambert Boissiere III for the PSC seat in a runoff with 59% of the vote. Voters approved Amendment 1 by 73.44%, with 314,678 votes in favor and 113,807 against. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Flags lowered for Bennett; Speaker Welch in DC; Rivian pauses plans

Flags lowered for Bennett Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a proclamation ordering all flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff until sundown Dec. 19 in honor of Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett, who passed away last week. Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, from complications from a brain tumor at the age of 45. Born in Gibson City, Bennett was appointed to the senate seat previously held by Michael Frerichs...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina's Cawthorn to pay $15k for role in promoting crypto he owned

(The Center Square) — North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has about two weeks to pay more than $15,000 for his role in promoting a cryptocurrency he owned, though he was cleared of an alleged improper relationship with staff, according to the House Ethics Committee. The committee issued a report last week following a seven month investigation into allegations Cawthorn may have improperly promoted the cryptocurrency Let’s Go Brandon Coin, and engaged in an improper relationship with a relative on his staff. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Washington state to offer subsidized health insurance to undocumented immigrants

(The Center Square) — Washington has been granted a waiver to federal law allowing the state to offer health insurance under the Affordable Care Act to noncitizens who are not lawfully residing in the United States. The Dec. 9 announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury allows Washington to suspend a portion of the ACA and extend access to health insurance to some 105,000 Washington residents who are currently ineligible due to their immigration status,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Crouch enters Indiana governor’s race; Braun makes candidacy official

(The Center Square) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch entered the 2024 race for governor with a Twitter announcement, which was followed by an announcement from Sen. Mike Braun at an Indianapolis event, formalizing a prior acknowledgment by staff that he would seek the office. Crouch and Braun, both political veterans, join Fort Wayne business owner Eric Doden in the Republican primary contest. Doden announced his candidacy more than a year ago. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Utah deletes TikTok account, bans app on state devices

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has joined other governors in banning social media app TikTok from state-owned devices, citing security concerns. “China’s access to data collected by TikTok presents a threat to our cybersecurity,” Cox said Monday in a news release. “As a result, we’ve deleted our TikTok account and ordered the same on all state-owned devices. We must protect Utahns and make sure that the people of Utah can trust the state’s security systems.” ...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Policy group offers Ohio lawmakers advice on federal spending

(The Center Square) – With federal pandemic money still waiting to be spent, an Ohio think tank group released a policy Monday that outlines how those funds should be spent. The Buckeye Institute, based in Columbus, believes state officials should use the remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars to rebuild Ohio’s unemployment trust fund, make broadband more accessible, and expand and advertise the Ohio Afterschool Enrichment education savings account program. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

In the PA House, both parties now claim a majority and authority to set election date

(The Center Square) – It’s still unclear which party controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and the courts may have to settle the question. Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, arranged last week to be sworn in as House leader when it’s unclear who is legally the majority party. Over the weekend, Republicans filed a lawsuit to overturn McClinton’s scheduling of three special elections to fill House seats on February 7. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Exclusive: Ducey talks about his comments to Biden about skipping border visit

(The Center Square) - As Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey leaves office next month, there have been numerous questions about the transition to Democratic Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs and Ducey's recent meeting with President Joe Biden at the Taiwan Semiconductor manufacturing plant on Tuesday. Ducey spoke with The Center Square on Thursday following his last meeting with agency leaders to discuss this pivotal moment. “The president's well aware of the importance...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Lake sues to reverse election loss in Arizona governor race

(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a post-election lawsuit contesting the results of her race on Friday afternoon. The lawsuit argues that a significant number of ballots should be considered illegal and calls for an election audit in Maricopa County. Most notably, it asks for Lake to be declared the winner of the election and to ignore the current certification of the results. Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs, who is the incumbent secretary of state, won by 17,117 votes statewide, which is outside of the automatic recount margin of 0.5 percent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

California Attorney General announces $5.7 billion multistate Walgreens opioid settlement

(The Center Square) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $5.7 billion multistate settlement agreement in principle with a retail pharmacy chain on Monday. The settlement reached with Walgreens aims to resolve the pharmacy chain’s role in “fueling the opioid epidemic,” according to a press release from Bonta’s office. The settlement aims to resolve allegations that Walgreens failed to properly oversee opioid dispensing at its pharmacies. It could bring...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Gun violence victims, restriction advocates testify at first Illinois hearing on gun control bill

(The Center Square) – The first of several hearings on a proposed bill that would ban certain firearms and magazines in Illinois focused on victims and public health officials advocating for the bill’s passage. State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, advanced out of committee his resolution recognizing the Highland Park mass shooting where seven people were killed and dozens were injured on July 4. “And whereas law enforcement officers from Highland...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky unemployment fund improving, according to state chamber

(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s unemployment trust fund appears to be improving, according to a research analyst from the state’s leading business organization. Federal data shows the fund has $758.9 million in its account. However, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said the state “likely still has a way to go” to hit the federal government’s minimum standards for solvency. Still, its current position means Kentucky businesses have avoided a $128...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

It’s the people’s money: But lawmakers disagree on what to do with it

(The Center Square) – Two of the top lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol say the state’s record $6 billion surplus is “the people’s money,” but they don’t agree on much else. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood sat down for a question-and-answer session Friday with the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Haywood said the surplus is “the people’s money,” and he wants to spend it. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy