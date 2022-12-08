ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly

Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle Connected Wants Feedback

The City Of Amarillo, Region 16, The Amarillo Area Foundation and many other entities are asking city residents to give feedback on Panhandle Connected Project. The Federal Communications Commission published map does not yet include results from these location challenges and wants input from all community stakeholders. The FCC has...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo City Council Meets Tuesday

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The Amarillo City Council meets Tuesday, December 13 in City Hall. Council’s Agenda includes a discussion of Transformation Park, a solid waste update, and the Athletic Field Lighting Project. Other items on Council’s agenda will...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Scooter’s vs Dutch Bros: Amarillo’s New Rivalry

When it comes to local businesses, the most notable rivalry that we have in Amarillo is the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry. On every corner, you are either going to find a Toot-N-Totem or a Pak-A-Sak. The competition for traffic in Amarillo is fierce when it comes to these two local franchises and their race to become the dominant convenience store in Amarillo is well-known. But during the past few years, another sort of rivalry has sprouted out of Amarillo's taste for a quick coffee.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Amarillo police sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of four Texas first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19, including Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Michael David Dunn. Dunn, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, died due to COVID-19 complications on Oct. 22. He […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Fire On North Fairfield Street

One person is dead following an early Saturday morning residential fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of North Fairfield after being called out to the blaze at 2:14 a.m. upon arriving they found heavy fire coming from the front of the single-family residence. The crews attacked...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle Mental Health Guide

The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is offering a free online resource that matches up to help with mental and behavioral health that puts the information all in one place for people to access. This is especially helpful at this time of year when stress and anxiety can be overwhelming. The...
PANHANDLE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Search Warrant Lead To 2 Arrests

Potter County Deputies issued a search warrant for residents in the 1600 block of South Lincoln Street on December 9th. The search led to the discovery of Cocaine and MDMA, as well as a firearm. 2 suspects were detained, Julian Loera and Abril Gonzalez Perez. Both were taken to the...
POTTER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy