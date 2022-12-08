Read full article on original website
Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly
Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
Mayor Ginger Nelson announces she is not running for re-election
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will not be running for re-election as she announced on Thursday on her Facebook page here. Nelson released her announcement adding the city’s accomplishments since she became mayor of Amarillo in 2017. Nelson detailed in the announcement that the city “purchased 15,768 acres of water rights to […]
Panhandle Connected Wants Feedback
The City Of Amarillo, Region 16, The Amarillo Area Foundation and many other entities are asking city residents to give feedback on Panhandle Connected Project. The Federal Communications Commission published map does not yet include results from these location challenges and wants input from all community stakeholders. The FCC has...
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
Amarillo City Council Meets Tuesday
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The Amarillo City Council meets Tuesday, December 13 in City Hall. Council’s Agenda includes a discussion of Transformation Park, a solid waste update, and the Athletic Field Lighting Project. Other items on Council’s agenda will...
Scooter’s vs Dutch Bros: Amarillo’s New Rivalry
When it comes to local businesses, the most notable rivalry that we have in Amarillo is the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry. On every corner, you are either going to find a Toot-N-Totem or a Pak-A-Sak. The competition for traffic in Amarillo is fierce when it comes to these two local franchises and their race to become the dominant convenience store in Amarillo is well-known. But during the past few years, another sort of rivalry has sprouted out of Amarillo's taste for a quick coffee.
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Amarillo police sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of four Texas first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19, including Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Michael David Dunn. Dunn, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, died due to COVID-19 complications on Oct. 22. He […]
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
Amarillo Fire On North Fairfield Street
One person is dead following an early Saturday morning residential fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of North Fairfield after being called out to the blaze at 2:14 a.m. upon arriving they found heavy fire coming from the front of the single-family residence. The crews attacked...
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Deadly fire started in living room, cause 'undetermined with no criminal intent'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office said a deadly fire that killed one person and injured two others is not suspicious. The fire started around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of N. Fairfield Street. One person was reported dead at the scene. Two...
Panhandle Mental Health Guide
The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is offering a free online resource that matches up to help with mental and behavioral health that puts the information all in one place for people to access. This is especially helpful at this time of year when stress and anxiety can be overwhelming. The...
High Plains seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses; shortage in medications to combat them
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains is in the middle of flu season and the area is also seeing an uptick of other respiratory illnesses, like RSV and COVID-19, with this uptick in cases comes to a shortage of medications to fight them. “We’re seeing a tremendous amount of RSV and flu, a couple of […]
Search Warrant Lead To 2 Arrests
Potter County Deputies issued a search warrant for residents in the 1600 block of South Lincoln Street on December 9th. The search led to the discovery of Cocaine and MDMA, as well as a firearm. 2 suspects were detained, Julian Loera and Abril Gonzalez Perez. Both were taken to the...
Potter County officials: 2 facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs and firearm in home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have arrested two suspects after finding drugs and a firearm in a home at S Lincoln Street. According to officials, deputies have arrested two suspects today after using a warrant to search the home. During the search, deputies found cocaine, along with MDMA....
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to police finding gun, marijuana
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested Friday with a gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession after trying to run from police after a traffic stop. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers made a traffic stop in the 3500 block of SW 45th Avenue. Joel...
