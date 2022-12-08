Read full article on original website
Related
With waning offense, Miami playing worst football of season
Mike McDaniel had preached the importance of playing their best football in December
With Jets out of way, Bills focus on showdown vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills won't have to concern themselves with the stingy New York Jets for the remainder of the regular season after eking out a win to split their two-game series
Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles have joined the 2004 team that went to the Super Bowl as the only ones in franchise history with 12-1 starts
Jordan assails NFL for accusation he faked foot injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is continuing to assail the NFL for fining him and his team after concluding that he faked an injury during a game at Tampa Bay
Comments / 0