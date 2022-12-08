ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WCAX

Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
columbiapaper.com

The shoppers on the bus go rah, rah, rah!

HUDSON—The Hudson-Greenport Shopper Shuttle bus is successful. One reason is that it goes to many places that people want to go, and Columbia County is working to increase its service, Hudson Supervisor Michael Chameides (3rd Ward) said November 25. The shuttle loops between Walmart and downtown Hudson, serving shopping,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Police investigating Halfmoon assault

The Saratoga County sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about an assault that happened Friday in Halfmoon. Deputies tell us that a woman was driving on lower Newton Road, just west of Button Road when she was flagged down by a pedestrian. They say that...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police investigate shots fired in Albany

Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski

WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
WINOOSKI, VT
WNYT

Georgia man arrested after large fight in Albany

Albany police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday morning on Ontario Street. About 50 to 60 people were in the middle of the roadway around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Ontario Street in Albany, say police. Luis Romero from Georgia pulled out a handgun...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park

We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Q 105.7

What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Valley Reporter

First house under construction at Waitsfield Ten

The first of what will be eight houses built in a 10-acre subdivision in Waitsfield is under construction. The subdivision is accessed from Route 100 via Folsom Brook Road which the project shares with River House Condominiums. The Waitsfield Ten is a subdivision developed by Mac and Bobbi Rood, Waitsfield....
WAITSFIELD, VT
Daily Voice

Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips

Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
ALBANY, NY

