VSP: Vermonter runs from police twice on same day
A Sunderland, Vermont woman has been cited to court after she allegedly sped away from two separate traffic stops Friday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
Police investigating fatal Greene County plow accident
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police looking for Rutland convenience store robber
Troopers say a hooded man robbed the Rutland Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 351 U.S. Route 4 East, at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
columbiapaper.com
The shoppers on the bus go rah, rah, rah!
HUDSON—The Hudson-Greenport Shopper Shuttle bus is successful. One reason is that it goes to many places that people want to go, and Columbia County is working to increase its service, Hudson Supervisor Michael Chameides (3rd Ward) said November 25. The shuttle loops between Walmart and downtown Hudson, serving shopping,...
Residents evacuated in State Street fire
A building caught fire earlier in the day on December 10 leaving some residents displaced and others without power. The Schenectady fire department and officials are still investigating what started the fire.
mynbc5.com
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
WNYT
Police investigating Halfmoon assault
The Saratoga County sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about an assault that happened Friday in Halfmoon. Deputies tell us that a woman was driving on lower Newton Road, just west of Button Road when she was flagged down by a pedestrian. They say that...
WNYT
Police investigate shots fired in Albany
Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski
WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
WNYT
Georgia man arrested after large fight in Albany
Albany police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday morning on Ontario Street. About 50 to 60 people were in the middle of the roadway around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Ontario Street in Albany, say police. Luis Romero from Georgia pulled out a handgun...
WNYT
FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park
We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
The Valley Reporter
First house under construction at Waitsfield Ten
The first of what will be eight houses built in a 10-acre subdivision in Waitsfield is under construction. The subdivision is accessed from Route 100 via Folsom Brook Road which the project shares with River House Condominiums. The Waitsfield Ten is a subdivision developed by Mac and Bobbi Rood, Waitsfield....
Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips
Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
