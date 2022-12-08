OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Parade of Lights is officially delayed until this Sunday, following some rain and higher winds expected to come to the area this weekend. Speaking with Oroville Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Eric Smith, he told KRCR that the reason for the delay comes as a safety precaution and buffer to give efforts enough time to properly prepare for the event. One element he mentioned was that because of the larger scope of the event, proper preparation is key to ensure a safe and fun environment for not just the patrons but the parade participants as well. The wind was a primary concern considering its consequences on larger floats:

