Chico could see fewer ADU options due to building code changes
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s Planning Department is preparing for changes to the building code starting in January which means there will be fewer options for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). An ADU is a second dwelling on the same grounds or attached to a single-family home, like...
Community Fridge on Pine St. to close, move to new location early this week
CHICO, Calif. - Change is coming for a community fridge that's been helping to feed people. The Community Fridge on Pine St. in Chico has become a popular spot for many people to drop off and pick up food but it closed on Sunday and is reopening in a new spot about two miles away early this week. The new location for the fridge is 840 West 11th Avenue.
Chico woman working to bring sensory-friendly movie options to community
CHICO, Calif. - Heading to the movie theater is a fun activity for many but can be stressful for others with sensory needs. One Chico woman is working to bring back sensory-friendly movies for kids and families in the community. Many families used to head to the Paradise Cinemark 7...
Little Red Hen annual fundraiser Breakfast with Santa returns for first time since 2019
CHICO, Calif. - Nonprofits in the community have slowly started bringing back events following a pandemic pause including the Little Red Hen. Saturday was the first time in three years that the Little Red Hen has been able to pack the Chico Eagles Hall for its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser.
Power has been restored to over 1,200 PG&E customers in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 5:53 P.M. UPDATE - All three outages in west and north Chico have been resolved, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at around 10 a.m. for all three outages. The outage in north Chico and one of the outages in west Chico have been resolved...
Power has been restored for almost 6,500 PG&E customers in Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. 3:34 P.M. UPDATE - The PG&E outage in Oroville that was reduced from 6,484 affected customers to 637 people has been fully resolved, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at about 11:14 a.m. PG&E says that the outage was most likely caused by weather conditions.
112 PG&E customers without power in Magalia and Concow area Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:39 P.M. UPDATE - Two of the three outages in the Magalia, Paradise, Oroville and Concow areas have been resolved according to the PG&E outage map. The remaining outage is east of Magalia and north of Concow and is affecting 112 PG&E customers. Power went out at around 10:21 a.m., and the estimated power restoration time is 8 p.m.
DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
CAL FIRE advises winter weather preparation
CHICO, Calif. - This weekend's winter weather is going to hit northern California hard. Are you ready for it?. With cold temps, heavy rain, and snow making it's way, CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Rick Carhart says preparing for this weather is no different than preparing for fire-season. "With wildfire...
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in Northern California, sheriff says
The man told deputies he was tricked into stopping his car just southwest of Yuba City.
Winners of the 2022 Paradise Lighted Truck Parade
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The town of Paradise is in the holiday spirit. The annual Christmas Lighting Truck Parade brought out dozens of trucks covered in the best lights in town. But the parade was not just for festivities, the parade was also home to a Canned Food Drive—which...
Small spot fire handled by CAL FIRE on Township Road at Highway 99 Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that a crew is at the scene of a vegetation fire on Township Road at Highway 99 on Saturday. CAL FIRE says that the 25 by 25 spot fire has been handled with one engine and a water tender. CAL FIRE...
Wet and windy weather delays the Oroville Parade of Lights
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Parade of Lights is officially delayed until this Sunday, following some rain and higher winds expected to come to the area this weekend. Speaking with Oroville Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Eric Smith, he told KRCR that the reason for the delay comes as a safety precaution and buffer to give efforts enough time to properly prepare for the event. One element he mentioned was that because of the larger scope of the event, proper preparation is key to ensure a safe and fun environment for not just the patrons but the parade participants as well. The wind was a primary concern considering its consequences on larger floats:
Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
Suspects in officer-involved shooting in Chico admit to violating probation
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney says the man and woman who took off from a vehicle that drove into an Alcoholic Beverage Control Agent admitted to violating their parole. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Shawn Williamson smoked methamphetamine the morning of the incident he ran from the...
CAL FIRE suggests that people stay home and off of the roads due to multiple reports of downed power lines and trees Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Units says that they have been receiving multiple reports of power lines and trees down all across Butte County on Saturday. One such incident occurred on Middle Libby Road at Ramada Lane in Paradise, a large branch broke off and is blocking traffic.
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
