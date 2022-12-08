ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Chico could see fewer ADU options due to building code changes

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s Planning Department is preparing for changes to the building code starting in January which means there will be fewer options for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). An ADU is a second dwelling on the same grounds or attached to a single-family home, like...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Community Fridge on Pine St. to close, move to new location early this week

CHICO, Calif. - Change is coming for a community fridge that's been helping to feed people. The Community Fridge on Pine St. in Chico has become a popular spot for many people to drop off and pick up food but it closed on Sunday and is reopening in a new spot about two miles away early this week. The new location for the fridge is 840 West 11th Avenue.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman working to bring sensory-friendly movie options to community

CHICO, Calif. - Heading to the movie theater is a fun activity for many but can be stressful for others with sensory needs. One Chico woman is working to bring back sensory-friendly movies for kids and families in the community. Many families used to head to the Paradise Cinemark 7...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

112 PG&E customers without power in Magalia and Concow area Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:39 P.M. UPDATE - Two of the three outages in the Magalia, Paradise, Oroville and Concow areas have been resolved according to the PG&E outage map. The remaining outage is east of Magalia and north of Concow and is affecting 112 PG&E customers. Power went out at around 10:21 a.m., and the estimated power restoration time is 8 p.m.
MAGALIA, CA
FOX40

DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE advises winter weather preparation

CHICO, Calif. - This weekend's winter weather is going to hit northern California hard. Are you ready for it?. With cold temps, heavy rain, and snow making it's way, CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Rick Carhart says preparing for this weather is no different than preparing for fire-season. "With wildfire...
CHICO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022

Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Winners of the 2022 Paradise Lighted Truck Parade

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The town of Paradise is in the holiday spirit. The annual Christmas Lighting Truck Parade brought out dozens of trucks covered in the best lights in town. But the parade was not just for festivities, the parade was also home to a Canned Food Drive—which...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Wet and windy weather delays the Oroville Parade of Lights

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Parade of Lights is officially delayed until this Sunday, following some rain and higher winds expected to come to the area this weekend. Speaking with Oroville Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Eric Smith, he told KRCR that the reason for the delay comes as a safety precaution and buffer to give efforts enough time to properly prepare for the event. One element he mentioned was that because of the larger scope of the event, proper preparation is key to ensure a safe and fun environment for not just the patrons but the parade participants as well. The wind was a primary concern considering its consequences on larger floats:
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects in officer-involved shooting in Chico admit to violating probation

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney says the man and woman who took off from a vehicle that drove into an Alcoholic Beverage Control Agent admitted to violating their parole. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Shawn Williamson smoked methamphetamine the morning of the incident he ran from the...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
YUBA CITY, CA

