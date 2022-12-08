ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wevv.com

Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash

A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County

Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation

Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation. Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Man Killed In Car Crash

A man is dead after he crashed his truck on Evansville’s west side. It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Upper Mount Vernon and Boehne Camp Roads. When deputies arrived on scene they found a truck on the side of the road with the driver trapped inside.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy. On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County. Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Anniversary Of Purple Aces Crash

December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville

Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side. Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street. The caller told dispatch the person was shot. We're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Man Murdered Sunday Morning

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. Central dispatch received a call around 4:30 regarding shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the street in the 1500 block of Judson. The victim...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Fire Yesterday in Montgomery

A vehicle fire occurred yesterday around 12:40 p.m. near 6689 E. US Highway 50 in Montgomery. The individual was trying to start a car that he had recently purchased by putting fuel in the intake, and as he attempted to start the car, it ignited. The car was completely engulfed...
MONTGOMERY, IN
wevv.com

Deadly Kentucky Tornadoes: One Year Later

It's been one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western Kentucky. On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, a long-track violent tornado moved across western Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in numerous communities and claiming 76 lives, including 19 in Dawson Springs and 12 in Bremen. 44News spoke to heroes, survivors,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire Department reaches 10,000 run milestone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the year winds down, the Evansville Fire Department is continuing to work hard to keep every citizen safe. In November, the fire department ran their 10,000 run of the year. The month saw busy activity from EMS, fire officials and other first responders. According to EFD statistics, November last year […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County

Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTVW

VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
BREMEN, KY

