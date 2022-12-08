Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
wevv.com
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
wevv.com
Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County
Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
wevv.com
Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation
Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation. Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Car Crash
A man is dead after he crashed his truck on Evansville’s west side. It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Upper Mount Vernon and Boehne Camp Roads. When deputies arrived on scene they found a truck on the side of the road with the driver trapped inside.
wevv.com
Day dedicated to Smith Mills firefighter leaving for U.S. Air Force
A Henderson County man is going from local firefighter to American serviceman. A young man's career will soon change paths as he heads to the U.S. Air Force. Smith Mills firefighter A.J. Roy was recognized by his peers Sunday, as they threw him a party. We're told Roy won't be...
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado
14news.com
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy. On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County. Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and...
wamwamfm.com
Anniversary Of Purple Aces Crash
December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
wevv.com
Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville
Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side. Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street. The caller told dispatch the person was shot. We're...
wevv.com
Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition
Police say the mother and her young daughter died from their injuries, and that another one of the woman's daughters remains hospitalized in critical condition. Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition. Police say the mother and her young daughter died...
104.1 WIKY
Man Murdered Sunday Morning
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. Central dispatch received a call around 4:30 regarding shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the street in the 1500 block of Judson. The victim...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Fire Yesterday in Montgomery
A vehicle fire occurred yesterday around 12:40 p.m. near 6689 E. US Highway 50 in Montgomery. The individual was trying to start a car that he had recently purchased by putting fuel in the intake, and as he attempted to start the car, it ignited. The car was completely engulfed...
wevv.com
Deadly Kentucky Tornadoes: One Year Later
It's been one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western Kentucky. On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, a long-track violent tornado moved across western Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in numerous communities and claiming 76 lives, including 19 in Dawson Springs and 12 in Bremen. 44News spoke to heroes, survivors,...
Evansville Fire Department reaches 10,000 run milestone
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the year winds down, the Evansville Fire Department is continuing to work hard to keep every citizen safe. In November, the fire department ran their 10,000 run of the year. The month saw busy activity from EMS, fire officials and other first responders. According to EFD statistics, November last year […]
wevv.com
Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County
Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities...
WTVW
VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
14news.com
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
wevv.com
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
14news.com
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
