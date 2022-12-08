Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia. Economists from four state agencies on Monday revised upward estimates of government...
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance marke t in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin. McEachin died last month at 61 of what his staff said were secondary effects from his fight...
Florida lawmakers set to begin special session on insurance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page...
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran who turned his life around with a bike shop died in a crash while delivering free bikes to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, his family said. Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov. 23, a...
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned for a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his...
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case
OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped. Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near...
A warm weekend with a middle of the week cool down
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 67 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after Midnight. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 81/65 degrees. Winds: SE 5-15 mph....
